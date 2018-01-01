Residential complex The tallest residence Anwa in the district of Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
About the complex
We offer different apartments with a picturesque view of the sea and the city.
Each flat has 1 or 2 parking spaces.
The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' pool, a landscaped garden, a cafe and a bakery, a children's playground, a yoga and pilates studio, a gym.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Marble floor
- Fully fitted European kitchens by Porcelanosa
- Integrated kitchen appliances by Gorenje (electric oven and hob, dishwasher, fridge, washer-dryer)
- Video intercom
- Built-in wardrobes with LED lighting
- Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
- Nearest hospital - 10 minutes
- Nearest school - 10 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
New building location
