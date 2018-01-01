  1. Realting.com
Residential complex The tallest residence Anwa in the district of Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 683,623

About the complex

We offer different apartments with a picturesque view of the sea and the city.

Each flat has 1 or 2 parking spaces.

The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' pool, a landscaped garden, a cafe and a bakery, a children's playground, a yoga and pilates studio, a gym.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Marble floor
  • Fully fitted European kitchens by Porcelanosa
  • Integrated kitchen appliances by Gorenje (electric oven and hob, dishwasher, fridge, washer-dryer)
  • Video intercom
  • Built-in wardrobes with LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Nearest hospital - 10 minutes
  • Nearest school - 10 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
