Residential complex Service apartments In hotel Opus by Omniyat to obtain residence visa and rental income, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
About the complex
We offer luxury furnished full-service apartments.
The residential complex includes one- and two-bedroom apartments and features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a restaurant, a spa, a parking, around-the-clock concierge service.
The residence is one of the last buildings, designed by Zaha Hadid while alive. Zaha Hadid was one of the most talented architects of the times and the first woman, granted with Pritzker Prize, which is an equivalent of Nobel Prize in the sphere of architecture. The apartments in the building are furnished upon the architect's project. All the furniture was chosen personally by Zaha Hadid.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Price - from 873,000 USD (3,205,000 AED).Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located within a 22-minute walk from Dubai Opera, the famous skyscraper Burj Khalifa and Dunai Mall that is one od the largest shopping malls around the world. Numerous cafes and restaurants, parks and supermarkets, Bay Avenue Mall are also within walking distance.
- Bay Avenue Mall - 5 minutes
- Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
- Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 19 minutes
- Airport - 20 minutes