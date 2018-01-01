  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Spacious and luminous apartments with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour project, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE

Residential complex Spacious and luminous apartments with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour project, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 819,441
Residential complex Spacious and luminous apartments with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour project, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
About the complex

We offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view.

The residence consists of two towers (30 and 36 floors) and features a gym, a swimming pool, children's playgrounds, a park.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from the central district of Downtown Dubai, two minutes walk from the central park, near restaurants and cafes.

  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Park - 2 minutes
  • Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 26 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes
  • Dxb Int’ Airport - 20 minutes

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Spacious and luminous apartments with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour project, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 819,441
