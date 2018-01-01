Residential complex Modern residence Westwood by Prescott with a swimming pool and a yoga studio close to the metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 521,000
About the complex
We offer furnished apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city.
The residence features games and TV rooms, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a garden, a yoga studio, a gym.
Completion - end of 2023.Advantages
Payment by instalments is possible.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to Dubai Metro Route 2020.
- Metro station - 3 minutes
- Sheikh Zayed Road - 4 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
- Expo-2020 - 13 minutes
- International Airport - 20 minutes
- Downtown - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
