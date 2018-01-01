  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Modern residence Westwood by Prescott with a swimming pool and a yoga studio close to the metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Modern residence Westwood by Prescott with a swimming pool and a yoga studio close to the metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 521,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Modern residence Westwood by Prescott with a swimming pool and a yoga studio close to the metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city.

The residence features games and TV rooms, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a garden, a yoga studio, a gym.

Completion - end of 2023.

Advantages

Payment by instalments is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to Dubai Metro Route 2020.

  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 4 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
  • Expo-2020 - 13 minutes
  • International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Downtown - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building vida residence dubai mall 2
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a modern Creek Vistas Grande residence with a pool by Sobha, Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE
Falcon City of Wonders, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern residence Westwood by Prescott with a swimming pool and a yoga studio close to the metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 521,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2025
Developer: Sobha Developers

Sobha One has been built on the philosophy of a luxury lifestyle & peaceful environment at the best place in Dubai. The community presents a lifetime opportunity to buy a luxury home from a globally reputed real estate developer Sobha Realty. Every aspect of this community has been designed keeping in mind the modern requirements of the home buyers. Every feature in the project has been focused on contemporary and future needs in mind. Sobha One Dubai consists of 1250 units With 1 to 4 bedroom apartments & 2 to 4 bedroom Duplex with a prime location on Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai.

 

Payment Plan: 60% under construction & 40% on completion

Completion Date: December 2026

This listing is direct from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Apartment building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,375 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Meydan – 2.7Km
  • The Polo Residence – 3.3Km
  • Healthcare city phase 2 – 3.7Km
  • Business Bay – 3.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Mykonos | Dubai Studio City
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 52%
  • On Handover – 1%
  • Post Handover – 32%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,476 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Dining area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Private pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins
  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins
  • Global Village – 10 mins
  • IMG World Of Adventure – 10 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go