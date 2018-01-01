  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 412,080
About the complex

We offer luxury three-,four-, five bedroom townhouses.

The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a barbecue area, restaurants ans shops, parks, a lake with a sandy beach.

Price - from 408,000 USD (1,498,624 AED)

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al-Ain Highway - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 31 minutes
  • Dxb Int' Airport - 41 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 43 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 43 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
