  4. Residential complex Furnished apartments Prime Views by Prescott with views of the swimming pool and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Furnished apartments Prime Views by Prescott with views of the swimming pool and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 340,100

Dubai, UAE
from € 340,100
Residential complex Furnished apartments Prime Views by Prescott with views of the swimming pool and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The new residential complex has 133 one-bedroom apartments and 18 two-bedroom apartments. The project also includes indoor and outdoor lounge areas and 155 parking spaces.

Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1-2 balconies or terraces.

The balconies overlook the pool, the main road, the Downtown area and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and the Meydan Hotel.

Convenient payment plan: 20% - pre-payment, 80% - after delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Apartment building 2BR | The Quayside | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,420 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Jomana | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Key Highlights;

  • Sleek designs & contemporary facades
  • Modern & grand interiors with finest decor
  • Prestigious freehold community in Jumeirah District
  • Access to five-star dining, hospitality, leisure & activities experience

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 796 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project has luxury residential apartments. It is an attractive investment proposition with rental yields of up to 7%. There are 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom flats and 23 two-bedroom flats. The flats have balconies and air conditioning.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential areas. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.

Distance to some popular places:

  • IBN BATTUTA Mall- 5 minutes
  • DUBAI EXPO 2020- 14 MIN
  • Jafza - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Festival City / IKEA - 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Madinat Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina / Jumeirah Beach Residence - 10 minutes
  • Al Furjan Metro Station - 1 minute
  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road - 2 minutes
