Residential complex New high-rise residence Blvd Heights near Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,115,369

About the complex

We offer beautiful and functional apartments with different layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and picturesque views.

The residence consists of two towers (45 and 50 floors) and features around-the-clock concierge service, a swimming pool, terraces, cafes, a fitness center.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of the largest Dubai Mall and five-star hotels.

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex Golf Views overlooking the golf course in Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Apartments in a new residential complex in a prestigious area of Dubai.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • park
  • golf course
  • parking
  • restaurant
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • panoramic windows
  • fitted kitchen
  • high ceilings
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Flexible payment system:

  • 10% — when buying a property
  • 10% — every 4 months
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Apartment building 1BR | La Sirene | Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients amazing 1 Bedroom apartment, located in Port De La Mer, known as La Sirene by Meraas.

Key Highlights;

  • Residential waterfront development with apartments
  • Leisure designed areas & posh amenities
  • 190 plus berth Marina & Yacht Club
  • Easy & Flexible payment plan options
  • Seaside & Marine Promenade
  • Exclusive community surrounded by Coastal Waters

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • BUA; 791 Sqft
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Fitness centre
  • 24/7 Security
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Sports court
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Beach Volleyball

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Marina Shores | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Marina Shores, Dubai Marina.

Key Highlights;

  • New development featuring premium residences
  • Situated right at the heart of Dubai Marina
  • Easy & Flexible payment plan options
  • Near some of the prominent landmarks
  • Access to some of the finest amenities
  • Part of an exciting waterfront community

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • BUA; 760 Sqft
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball Court
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Water activity
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Garden & Park
  • Marina & Yacht

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

