Residential complex Furnished apartments in a Prime Gardens residence by Prescott, with swimming pool, close to the center of Dubai, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 194,232
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a Prime Gardens residence by Prescott, with swimming pool, close to the center of Dubai, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer fully furnished apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a swimming pool, a games room, a gym, a cinema, an outdoor lounge, a kids' playground, a gazebo, a parking.

Completion - early 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Advantages

Payment by instalments is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the northern part of the city.

  • Jumeirah village circle - 5 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 10 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes
  • Business Bay - 19 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 23 minutes
  • Dubai international airport - 25 minutes
Dubai, UAE
