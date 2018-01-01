Residential complex Furnished apartments in a Prime Gardens residence by Prescott, with swimming pool, close to the center of Dubai, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 194,232
About the complex
We offer fully furnished apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features a swimming pool, a games room, a gym, a cinema, an outdoor lounge, a kids' playground, a gazebo, a parking.
Completion - early 2024.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system
Payment by instalments is possible.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the northern part of the city.
- Jumeirah village circle - 5 minutes
- Burj Al Arab - 10 minutes
- Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes
- Business Bay - 19 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 23 minutes
- Dubai international airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
