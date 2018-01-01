Residential complex High-rise residence Merano Tower with around-the-clock security close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group.

Key Highlights;

Prime waterfront location at Business Bay

180* of unobstructed water views

Premium lifestyle facilities & amenities

Attractive & feasible payment plan options

Amenities & Facilities;

Studio

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 517 Sqft

Laundry area

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

Fitness centre

Yoga & Meditation

Jogging, Running & Cycling track

Sports court

Shopping & Supermarket area

Restaurant & Cafe

Dining & Retail outlet

Spa & Sauna room

Community Hall

Green surrounding

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Garden & Park

Hospital

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284