Residential complex High-rise residence Merano Tower with around-the-clock security close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 418,000
About the complex
We offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view of the city and waterways.
The high-rise residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, around-the-clock security, a landscaped garden.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Nearest restaurant - 4 minutes drive
- Nearest cafe - 6 minutes drive
- Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 6 minutes drive
- Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
- Fountain Dubai - 12 minutes drive
- Dubai Opera - 7 minutes drive
- Jumeirah Mosque - 17 minutes drive
- Dubai International Airport - 13 minutes
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
