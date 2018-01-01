Residential complex Villas in a residential complex Greenview surrounded by green parks, close to a golf club, Emaar South area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 401,000
About the complex
The residential complex is surrounded by parks and green lawns. The complex has villas with 3-4 bedrooms with an area from 180 to 227 m2.
The project infrastructure:
- swimming pool with a recreation area
- infinity pool
- amusement park
- playground for children
- gym
- wellness center
- jogging tracks
- golf club
- private balconies and patios
- barbecue area
- restaurants
- stores
Comfortable location: the villas are only a 30-minute drive from the center of Dubai. The adjacent boulevard offers easy access to the World Expo 2021, the international airport and all the city's popular attractions.
Convenient payment plan:
- 1st installment - 10%
- 2nd installment - 10%
- 3rd installment - 10%
- 4th installment - 10%
- 40% completion - 10%
- 60% completion - 10%
- 80% completion - 10%
- Completion of construction - 30%
Distance to some popular places and areas of Dubai:
- Golf Club - 1 km.
- Palm Jebel Ali - 18 min.
- Amusement parks - 25 min.
- Dubai Mall - 35 min.
- Downtown Dubai - 36 min.
- Burj Khalifa - 38 min.
- Dxb Int Airport - 40 min.
- Abu Dhabi Airport - 55 min.
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
