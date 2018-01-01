Residential complex Villas in a residential complex Greenview surrounded by green parks, close to a golf club, Emaar South area, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 401,000
About the complex

The residential complex is surrounded by parks and green lawns. The complex has villas with 3-4 bedrooms with an area from 180 to 227 m2.

The project infrastructure:

  • swimming pool with a recreation area
  • infinity pool
  • amusement park
  • playground for children
  • gym
  • wellness center
  • jogging tracks
  • golf club
  • private balconies and patios
  • barbecue area
  • restaurants
  • stores
Advantages

Comfortable location: the villas are only a 30-minute drive from the center of Dubai. The adjacent boulevard offers easy access to the World Expo 2021, the international airport and all the city's popular attractions.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 1st installment - 10%
  • 2nd installment - 10%
  • 3rd installment - 10%
  • 4th installment - 10%
  • 40% completion - 10%
  • 60% completion - 10%
  • 80% completion - 10%
  • Completion of construction - 30%
Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some popular places and areas of Dubai:

  • Golf Club - 1 km.
  • Palm Jebel Ali - 18 min.
  • Amusement parks - 25 min.
  • Dubai Mall - 35 min.
  • Downtown Dubai - 36 min.
  • Burj Khalifa - 38 min.
  • Dxb Int Airport - 40 min.
  • Abu Dhabi Airport - 55 min.
