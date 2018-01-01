  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 369,400
Residential complex Zinnia villas and townhouses with yields from 5%, in the tranquil area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The project is located in Damac Hills 2. The development includes villas and townhouses with 3-6 bedrooms.

There is a 24-hour video surveillance system for security. Parking spaces are also available for all residents.

Facilities and equipment in the house

There are also a modern gymnasium, market, kindergarten and school, children's aquapark, café, and snack bar.

Advantages

When buying a villa or townhouse, you can expect a return on investment of 5-5.7%, depends on a type of property purchased.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there are lakes for fishing and boating, a beach, a park, sports fields, swimming pools, cinemas, and restaurants which are also available to residents of the complex.

The Trump World Golf Club Dubai-18 Hole Golf Course has been built here at Damac Hills 2. The course, a championship standard, was designed by golf star Tiger Woods.

The complex is located in close proximity to the Umm Suqeim Highway, providing easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away. The city centre is 25 minutes away by car.

New Mart and Spinneys supermarkets are a 25-minute drive away. Carrefour Hypermarket is a 30-minute drive away.

Medclinic Arabian Ranches is not far from Zinnia. Residents here can benefit from all kinds of medical services. Mediclinic Parkview is also close by.

Dubai, UAE
