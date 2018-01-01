  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 2,400,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE
1 / 20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is one of the largest gated communities in the heart of Dubai. It is a unique residential complex consisting of apartments and houses with different layouts.

The project has 896 apartments and 694 townhouses and villas with 4-5 bedrooms and 4-5 floors.

The homes have private elevators, spacious storage space, offices, kid's rooms, walk-in closets, parking and private swimming pools.

The balconies overlook a large green park of 25,000 m2.

The rooftop terrace has an outdoor kitchen, dining area, and lounge area.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 10% - prepayment
  • 10% - after 6 months
  • 10% - after 12 months
  • 10% - after 18 months
  • 60% - after the project is completed.
Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes stores, hospitals, a mosque, lounge areas, an outdoor bar, a kindergarten, jogging paths, tennis courts, golf courses, horseback riding areas, and bicycle paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the quiet area of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, surrounded by greenery, walking paths and parks, away from the noise of the city.

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

Hotels: Burj El Arab: 21 min, Meydan Hotel: 10 min, Armani Hotel: 17 min.

Commercial areas: DIFC Financial hub: 12 min, Business Bay: 15 min, D3: 15 min.

Clinics and hospitals: Emirates Hosp. Clinics: 17 min, Mediclinic City Hospital: 19 min, American Hospital: 19 min.

Transportation: DXB airport: 21 min, Sheikh Zayed Rd: 7 min, DWC airport: 35 min.

Golf Clubs: Meydan Golf: 10 min, Dubai Hills: 15 min, Emirates: 24min.

Educational Institutions: Gems-Willington-Pr. School: 17 min, the English College: 15 min, Dubai Int. Pvt. School: 17 min.

Leisure facilities: Dubai Mall: 16 min, Meydan One Mall: 15 min, Dubai Opera: 20 min.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Design Quarter | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 2,400,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luxury three-,four-, five bedroom townhouses.

The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a barbecue area, restaurants ans shops, parks, a lake with a sandy beach.

Price - from 408,000 USD (1,498,624 AED)

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al-Ain Highway - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 31 minutes
  • Dxb Int' Airport - 41 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 43 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 43 minutes
Residential quarter Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 465,675
76–156 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Developer: realtortopdubai

Start of sales of luxury apartments Design Quarter in the most creative area of Dubai!

In the heart of Dubai Design District, the new flagship project from Meraas – Design Quarter at d3 is proudly rising.

Around – the headquarters of world famous fashion houses and startup offices. The most creative area where the largest events related to fashion, music, culture and art are held.

📍 Dubai Design District

Residents in the Design Quarter at d3 project will be the first in the world-famous design district of Dubai!

⁇ 安 Sales start on March 18th. You still have time to be the first to book the best option.

The most attractive prices in the area!
For purchase are available apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. 

Average prices:
💵 -average price for 1 bedroom apartment $ 510 000 ( ~ 38 418 000 ₽ )
💵 - average price for 2-bedroom apartments $ 788 000 ( ~ 59 360 000 ₽ )
💵 - average price for 3-bedroom apartments $ 1,161 million ( ~ 87 458 000 ₽ )
Area from 75m ²

Complex infrastructure:
• outdoor pool
• gym
• barbecue area
• gourmet restaurants
• parks and green gardens
• playgrounds
• tennis and basketball courts 

Project delivery – May 2027

Check details and leave your reservation request at the best price 📩
Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, the sea and the city.

The residence is the only Cavalli-branded tower in the world. Here You'll find an artificial beach and swimming pools, landscaped terraces, a bar and a wellness center, cafes and restaurants, a gym and tennis courts, a kids' playground.

Completion 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area on the western coast, near Downtown Dubai and shopping malls.

  • Private beach - 850 meters
  • Burj Khalifa - 18.7 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Business Bay - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 40 minutes
Realting.com
Go