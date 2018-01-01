Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE

The project is one of the largest gated communities in the heart of Dubai. It is a unique residential complex consisting of apartments and houses with different layouts.

The project has 896 apartments and 694 townhouses and villas with 4-5 bedrooms and 4-5 floors.

The homes have private elevators, spacious storage space, offices, kid's rooms, walk-in closets, parking and private swimming pools.

The balconies overlook a large green park of 25,000 m2.

The rooftop terrace has an outdoor kitchen, dining area, and lounge area.

Convenient payment plan:

10% - prepayment

10% - after 6 months

10% - after 12 months

10% - after 18 months

60% - after the project is completed.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes stores, hospitals, a mosque, lounge areas, an outdoor bar, a kindergarten, jogging paths, tennis courts, golf courses, horseback riding areas, and bicycle paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the quiet area of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, surrounded by greenery, walking paths and parks, away from the noise of the city.

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

Hotels: Burj El Arab: 21 min, Meydan Hotel: 10 min, Armani Hotel: 17 min.

Commercial areas: DIFC Financial hub: 12 min, Business Bay: 15 min, D3: 15 min.

Clinics and hospitals: Emirates Hosp. Clinics: 17 min, Mediclinic City Hospital: 19 min, American Hospital: 19 min.

Transportation: DXB airport: 21 min, Sheikh Zayed Rd: 7 min, DWC airport: 35 min.

Golf Clubs: Meydan Golf: 10 min, Dubai Hills: 15 min, Emirates: 24min.

Educational Institutions: Gems-Willington-Pr. School: 17 min, the English College: 15 min, Dubai Int. Pvt. School: 17 min.

Leisure facilities: Dubai Mall: 16 min, Meydan One Mall: 15 min, Dubai Opera: 20 min.