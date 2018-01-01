Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

Amenities & facilities on offer are some of the best

Serene & tranquil environment for relaxed living space

Premium interiors & high-end fittings

Great views of the surrounding areas & access to a private beach

A few distance away from Dubai Creek Marina

Amenities & Facilites;

1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 682 Sqft

Laundry area

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Car parking space

Barbeque area

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

Sports court

School & Institute

Community Hall

Park & Leisure area

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Tennis & Basketball court

Fitness centre

Dining & Retail outlets

Spa & Sauna room

Swimming pool

Gym

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

