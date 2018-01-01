  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 258,200
Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a swimming pool with a kids' zone, a gym, steam rooms and a sauna, a children's playground, beautiful landscaped gardens, around-the-clock concierge service.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is in the center of Business Bay.

  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
  • Fountain Dubai - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 8 minutes
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 19 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 258,200
