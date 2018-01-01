  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury apartments with a panoramic view in Creekside 18 residence with swimming pools and a gym near the marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
About the complex

The residential complex has modern one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with large balconies, parking spaces and panoramic views.

The residence consists of 450 flats and features a parking, swimming pools, a gym, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds, a sports ground, a landscaped terrace.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, three minutes walk from the marina, two minutes walk from the central park.

  • New Creek Marina - 300 meters
  • Central park - 800 meters
  • Ras Al Khor highway - 3.6 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Business Bay - 14 minutes
  • Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dxb Int’ Airport - 16 minutes

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Residential complex Luxury apartments with a panoramic view in Creekside 18 residence with swimming pools and a gym near the marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential complex with a simple and functional design.

The residential complex consists of 13 buildings, each one has studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

Balcony and parking spaces for each apartment.

Located close to Expo 2020 and Dubai Parks and Resorts, few minutes from metro station and close to UAE's largest supermarket chain Green Belt.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes jogging and cycling paths, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South is an economic zone that will support a range of activities, including logistics, aviation, commercial, exhibition, humanitarian, residential and other related businesses. Dubai South is a developing area created for 1 million people and 500,000 jobs. Almost twice the size of Hong Kong Island.

You can find popular places nearby:

  • Green Belt
  • Botanical gardens and organic farms
  • Al Maktoum International Airport which will be the largest airport in the world by 2022
  • Expo 2020
  • New Metro Line
  • Schools and kindergartens
  • Lots of restaurants and cafes
  • Supermarkets and shopping malls.
Residential complex Apartments for rent or resale in The Community complex with a rich infrastructure in the heart of the Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence will feature a cinema, a library, tennis and volleyball courts, a games center, lounge areas, a shop and a restaurant, a yoga club, a golf simulator, a gym, a spa center.

The developer of the project is Aqua Properties. A company with a rich history, excellent reputation and many awards. In 2018, the company reached the Forbes rating - "Top Real Estate Companies".

Completion - 2025.

Payment schedule:

  • 10% - down payment
  • 10% - 6 months after down payment
  • 10% - 12 months after down payment
  • 10% - after start of operation
Advantages

Expected rental income - 9%.

Opportunity to purchase apartments in a co-living project under construction in a promising area of Dubai with a discount, if you pay whole price of the property in one transaction.

Apartments can be profitably resold or rented out after construction is completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Motor City is a green residential area, famous four its "Formula 4" course, motor-racing tracks, which annually attract more than 300,000 carfans from all over the world and well-developed infrastructure. First Avenue Mall has shops, playgrounds, and family-friendly leisure places.

Closeby you'll find supermarkets, schools, restaurants, Starbucks, Wendy's, KFC, shopping malls, a medical center.

Highway access - 4 minutes drive.
Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients an amazing 2 bedroom apartments, located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, known as the Bluewaters Bay by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,549 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road ( 05 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 10 mins )
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence ( 15 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

