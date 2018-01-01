Residential complex New apartments with views of a large park in a complex Lime Gardens, close to the business and tourist areas in Dubai Hills Estate, UAE

  1. Realting.com
  New apartments with views of a large park in a complex Lime Gardens, close to the business and tourist areas in Dubai Hills Estate, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 697,800

Dubai, UAE
from € 697,800

About the complex

Residential complex near the large green park, a short drive from the city's attractions. The building has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplex townhouses with 1-2 bedrooms.

Amenities: fully equipped gym, adult and children's pools, wellness center, educational facilities, 2 first floor retail spaces, and landscaped outdoor recreation areas.

Advantages

The project includes: 1) large park with various areas: playgrounds, recreation areas, basketball, volleyball and skateboard courts, jogging tracks, outdoor gym, and dog park; 2) shopping center with 650+ stores and restaurants, a roller coaster ride, activities and entertainment for the whole family; 3) golf club in front of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, with learning opportunities.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 1st installment -10% of total price
  • 2nd installment -10%
  • 3rd installment -10%
  • 10% of construction -10%
  • 20% completion-10%
  • 40% completion -10%
  • 60% completion -10%
  • 80% completion - 10%
  • Completion - 20%
Location and nearby infrastructure

With easy access to Al Khail Road, the project is just a short drive from downtown Dubai and other business, shopping and tourist areas of the city. The proximity to the Etihad Rail subway line will provide quick and easy access to airports and other attractions.

  • 20 minutes from Dubai Airport
  • 15 minutes from Dubai Marina
  • 25 minutes from Al Maktoum Airport
  • 12 minutes to Dubai city center
New building location
Dubai, UAE
