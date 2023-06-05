Residential complex Residential complex Viridis with water park, swimming pool, and sports fields, with the city views, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 98,000
About the complex
The project has a water town with rides, a sports town, studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.
Payment plan:
- 14% - at the time of booking
- 7.5% - installment each month
The complex also has a water park, open-air cinema, butterfly garden, zoo farm, picnic park, dance studio, yoga studio, tennis and paddle tennis courts, and sports fields.Advantages
The property in this project can be purchased both for personal residence and for renting out with a good income.Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex has easy access to 4 highways, including Al Qudra Road. Travel time to main destinations:
- Dubai Outlet Mall - 15 minutes
- Dubai Investment Park - 25 minutes
- Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes
- Business Bay - 35 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina - 40 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
