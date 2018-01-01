  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 4,749,975
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer beautiful three- and four-storey villas with a view of the golf course.

Each villa has a spacious parking, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, a home cinema.

The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green areas, sports grounds, a supermarket, a medical center, a school.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Features of the flats

Each house includes 6, 6 or 7 bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets, a games room.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Nearest school - 5 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Paragon residential complex with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas, with views of park and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury residence Orla with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a low-rise residence Santorini, close to a golf course, Studio City area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Erin | City Walk
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,749,975
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Elite residential complex Beach House with hotel services and a private beach on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Elite residential complex on the legendary Palm island. The project consists of two residential buildings, detached club house, landscaped area with swimming pools, private beach and areas for sports and recreation.

The residential complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and penthouses with 4 bedrooms. The four-bedroom apartments on the first floor have swimming pools.

The design is minimalist and it has a style of nature. Many living plants are included to design the rooms, terraces and the outdoor area.

Convenient payment schedule:

  • 30% is down payment;
  • 5% payment – 40% project completion;
  • 5% payment – 50% completion;
  • 5% payment – 60% completion;
  • 5% payment – 70% completion;
  • 50% payment – at project delivery.
Facilities and equipment in the house

Around the swimming pool: vitamin bar with refreshing drinks, relaxation area with comfortable sun loungers, and separate children's pool decorated as a tropical jungle.

Inside the residential complex: kid's club, cafeteria, conference room, library and co-working room.

The separate building includes club lounge area with bar, kitchen, meeting room with presentation display, dining room, wine fridge and outdoor terrace.

Advantages Location and cost of apartments

Unique opportunity to purchase property on Palm Jumeirah, as the island is almost completely built-up. The cost of apartments does not exceed the average on the island, and the level of service is comparable to the best hotels in Dubai.

Developed infrastructure

Despite the fact that the complex is small (only 123 apartments), the quality of its luxury hotel infrastructure exceeds even more populated complexes in the center of Dubai.

Swimming pool

This project surpasses all other hotels by offering a huge 400 m2 infinity pool with sea view.

Private beach

Thanks to the fact that the complex is located close to the strait connecting the island's pool with the open sea, the water here is not stagnant and it remains clean.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the eastern part of the island of Palma Jumeirah, next to the strait. It offers panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, the famous Burj Al Arab hotel, the "petals of palm" on the island, Atlantis and Atlantis Royal hotels.

It takes about 30 minutes by car to get to the center of Dubai. In addition, the island is connected to the mainland by a monorail that runs through the center of Palma.

There are several large supermarkets on the island. The British and American schools are located on the mainland near Palma, in the areas of Al Barsha and Al Sufouh in 20 minutes by car.
Apartment building 1BR | Canal Heights | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business bay, known as Canal heights by Damac properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 775 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Leisure & Park areas
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • City Walk – 2.8Km
  • DIFC – 3.3Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.6Km
  • The Polo Residence – 3.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a restaurant, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Built-in wardrobes
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, a golf course.

  • Burj Khalifa - 27.3 km
  • International airport- 32 km
  • Sea - 17.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
Realting.com
Go