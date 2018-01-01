  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 218,500
About the complex

The project includes 4 skyscrapers towers with cafes, lounge areas, and apartments.

Residential complex with elite and spacious furnished apartments, in a prestigious area, close to the city's attractions.

Breathtaking views of several interesting sites: Persian Gulf, Dubai Canal, Safa Park, and Dubai Marina.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 9 minutes to Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa skyscraper
  • 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates
  • 9 minutes to the beach
  • 13 min to Dubai International Airport
  • 10 minutes to Dubai International School
  • 14 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 16 minutes to marina
  • 8 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center
  • 20 minutes to supermarket.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
