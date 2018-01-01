Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
from € 218,500
About the complex
The project includes 4 skyscrapers towers with cafes, lounge areas, and apartments.
Residential complex with elite and spacious furnished apartments, in a prestigious area, close to the city's attractions.
Breathtaking views of several interesting sites: Persian Gulf, Dubai Canal, Safa Park, and Dubai Marina.Location and nearby infrastructure
- 9 minutes to Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa skyscraper
- 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates
- 9 minutes to the beach
- 13 min to Dubai International Airport
- 10 minutes to Dubai International School
- 14 minutes to Burj Al Arab
- 16 minutes to marina
- 8 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center
- 20 minutes to supermarket.
New building location
