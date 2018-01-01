  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 774,774
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer new luxury townhouses with a view of the golf course.

The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green areas, sports grounds, a supermarket, a medical center, a school.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Nearest school - 5 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence Cloud Tower with swimming pools and sports grounds in the city center, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Seascape | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | 17 Icon Bay | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | Lamtara | MJL
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 774,774
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious Venetian-style villas with a picturesque view of the lagoons.

The Italian-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course.

  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 31 km
  • Sea - 23 km
Apartment building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 52%
  • On Handover – 1%
  • Post Handover – 32%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 845 Sqft
  • Studio city view
  • Private Pool
  • Powder room
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Damac Hills – 1.7Km
  • Motor City – 1.7Km
  • Sports City – 2.4Km
  • Victory Heights – 3.1Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features restaurants, gardens, a lounge, hotels, a promenade, a tennis academy, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on Sheikh Zayed Road and right on the banks of the

Dubai Water Canal.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5.2 km (10 minutes)
  • Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Sea - 4.1 km
  • Airport - 19.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
Realting.com
Go