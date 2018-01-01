Residential complex Aquilegia villa complex with water attractions and playgrounds, in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 318,800
1 / 6
About the complex
The project is a gated community in the quiet green area of Damac Hills 2, and located just off Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road (E77).
The project consists exclusively of three-bedroom villas.Facilities and equipment in the house
Other facilities: amphitheatre, boating lake, butterfly garden, cycle paths, fishing lake, floating cinema, football pitch, chess court, jogging track, man-made beach, outdoor cinema, paintball club, zoo farm, picnic park, snack bar, snake and ladder game, volleyball court, water park with various attractions, and Zen garden.Location and nearby infrastructure
By car:
- 38 minutes to Dubai Mall
- 38 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
- 37 minutes to Burj Al Arab
- 42 minutes to The Walk JBR
- Dubai International Airport (DXB) 39 minutes
- Al Maktoum International Airport - approximately 44 minutes.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes