  Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from € 483,500

Dubai, UAE
from € 483,500
About the complex

The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal.

Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-controlled swimming pools for children and adults, two state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, steam rooms and sauna, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Business Bay, close to the Dubai Canal and the prestigious Downtown area. Nearby there are schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafes, boutiques and shops in the world's largest shopping mall.

The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport. It is approximately 21 minutes away via Al Khail Road.

Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 483,500
Residential complex PAGANI Tower Elite residential complex with unique design and views of water canal and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani.

The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building.

The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic views of Dubai. On the south-eastern side, residents can enjoy tranquil views of the Dubai Canal and part of the Business Bay area. On the north side, there is a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The complex has apartments of various layouts: standard units, duplexes, and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms and open spaces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located near major attractions in Dubai:

  • Dubai Canal is a 3.2 km long tourist attraction
  • Dubai Mall is the world's largest shopping mall
  • Dubai Fountain is the world's tallest fountain offering a spectacular and captivating blend of water, music and light
  • Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building
  • Dubai Opera, multi-format arts centre with a seating capacity of 2,000.
Apartment building 3BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Marina Shores, Dubai Marina.

Marina Shores by Emaar consisting of many luxurious units. This high-rise tower is constructed on the last plot in the marina & offers a variety of unique opportunities

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,848 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Water activity
  • Hospital
  • Community Hall
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Tennis & Basketball Court

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa ( 20 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 25 mins )
  • Deira Twin Towers ( 30 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of two towers in the heart of Dubai, located between the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Water Canal.

The building has apartments with different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, penthouses, loft apartments, and townhouses, with minimal area of 47 m2.

Prices start from $272,257 (AED 999,999)

Location and nearby infrastructure

It is close to stores, educational institutions, hospitals, as well as some attractions:

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard - 2 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 2 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3 km
  • Dubai Opera - 4 km
  • Dubai Water Canal - 8 km
  • Dxb Int Airport - 15 km
