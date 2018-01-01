Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal.

Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-controlled swimming pools for children and adults, two state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, steam rooms and sauna, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Business Bay, close to the Dubai Canal and the prestigious Downtown area. Nearby there are schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafes, boutiques and shops in the world's largest shopping mall.

The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport. It is approximately 21 minutes away via Al Khail Road.