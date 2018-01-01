Residential complex New residence LIV Marina with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 939,723
About the complex

We offer new apartments for resident visa and rental income. There is also a furnished penthouse. Some flats offer a view of the marina, and some - a sea view. All apartments have balconies.

The residence features around-the-clock security, concierge, a lounge area, swimming pools for children and adults, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a yoga studio, a sauna, a games room, a music hall, a kids' play room, a barbecue area, a garden.

Completion - 2 quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Ceiling height - 3 meters
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • European kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the most vibrant and prestigious areas of the city. This is a luxury residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest areas in Dubai, but at the same time the most populated and developed.

The property is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, a bus stop, and the marina.

  • Dubai Marina Mall - 4 minutes drive
  • Marina Beach - 6 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 18 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
  • Airport — 22 minutes
Realting.com
Go