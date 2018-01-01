Residential complex W Residences with balconies, terraces, swimming pool and VIP club, with views of the city and the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, UAE

The project includes a high-rise building of 49 floors and 384 apartments with exquisite interior design and a variety of layouts: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouse.

The complex is designed in the way that other houses do not block the view of the city and its attractions.

The complex has a roof terrace which overlooks the city. The terrace has a 60-metre swimming pool with a bar and seating areas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities:

Clubhouse with bar and VIP areas

Media room with private cinema, games room and relaxation area

Conference room, meeting rooms and coworking space

Extensive terraces with seating areas

Walking path surrounded by lush greenery

Guest luxury suites upon request

Platinum Elite status at Marriott

Hotel services include housekeeping, babysitting, laundry and catering services.

Advantages

W Residence owners will enjoy Platinum Elite status at Marriott Bonvoy for two years, which includes special support, free lounge access, a 10% discount on the best available rate and many other amenities at more than 7,400 hotels worldwide.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the city centre. Dubai's landmarks and attarctions are just a few steps away.