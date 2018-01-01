Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Payment plan; - Initial installment - 20% - During construction - 80% Convenience and services; - 3 bedrooms - 4 bathrooms - Unfurnished - Size: 2198 square feet - Balcony / terrace - maid room - Ladies toilet room - dressing room - Living area - Restaurants and outlets - gym - Pool - BBQ area - Children's playground - Park and recreation area - Biking and treadmill - School and Institute - Water activity - Yoga and meditation - Fitness club - Room spa and saunas - Restaurant and cafe - Medical center

Location:

- 10 min to the beach

- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah

- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa

- 15 min to Emirates Mall