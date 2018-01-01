Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
from € 305,600
About the complex
We offer luxury full-service apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features an around-the-clock restaurant, a health club and spa, a landscaped garden, an outdoor jacuzzi, a children's club.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of restaurants, cafés, shops and yacht marina, close to two underground stations, a large shopping mall, business centers and nightlife.
- Burj Khalifa - 7 minutes
- Fountain Dubai - 8 minutes
- Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
- Jumeirah Mosque - 19 minutes
- Airport - 20 minutes
New building location
