Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 305,600
About the complex

We offer luxury full-service apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features an around-the-clock restaurant, a health club and spa, a landscaped garden, an outdoor jacuzzi, a children's club.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of restaurants, cafés, shops and yacht marina, close to two underground stations, a large shopping mall, business centers and nightlife.

  • Burj Khalifa - 7 minutes
  • Fountain Dubai - 8 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 19 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
