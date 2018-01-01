Residential complex New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in La Sirene, Port De La Mer, Dubai.

La Sirene by Meraas is a sub-community that presents a collection of freehold apartments unit. Experience living on the edge of Dubai’s pristine coastline & embrace the inspired seaside lifestyle that offers more to explore

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,277 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry area

Walk-in-closet

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Gym

Swimming pool

Barbeque area

Fitness centre

Sports court

Shopping & Supermarket

Beach access

Beach Volleyball

Marina & Yacht

Mosque

Water activity

Services

Restaurant & Cafe

Dining & Retail outlets

24/7 Security

CCTV

Fire Facilities

Location Nearby;

La Mer Beach ( 05 mins )

Downtown Dubai ( 10 mins )

Dubai International Airport ( 15 mins )

Palm Jumeirah ( 20 mins )

Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )

The Walk JBR ( 30 mins )

Al Maktoum International Airport ( 45 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284