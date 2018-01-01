Residential complex New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 151,496
About the complex
We offer furnished and full-service apartments with balconies or terraces.
The residence features a parking, a fitness center, a sauna, a swimming pool, security and video surveillance, a park, a kids' playground, a concierge, spa centers, a barbecue area.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Fitted wardrobes
- Marble floor
- Heating
- Kitchen cabinetry
Profitability - 6.98%Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the golf course, shopping malls, and a gymnasium.
- Dubai Mall - 26.9 km
- Burj Khalifa - 25.2 km
- Airport - 30.8 km
- Sea - 18 km
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
