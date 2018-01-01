  1. Realting.com
  New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 151,496
Dubai, UAE
from € 151,496
About the complex

We offer furnished and full-service apartments with balconies or terraces.

The residence features a parking, a fitness center, a sauna, a swimming pool, security and video surveillance, a park, a kids' playground, a concierge, spa centers, a barbecue area.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Marble floor
  • Heating
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Advantages

Profitability - 6.98%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the golf course, shopping malls, and a gymnasium.

  • Dubai Mall - 26.9 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 25.2 km
  • Airport - 30.8 km
  • Sea - 18 km
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Service apartments In hotel Opus by Omniyat to obtain residence visa and rental income, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Levanto | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 151,496
Dubai, UAE
from € 151,496
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in La Sirene, Port De La Mer, Dubai.

La Sirene by Meraas is a sub-community that presents a collection of freehold apartments unit. Experience living on the edge of Dubai’s pristine coastline & embrace the inspired seaside lifestyle that offers more to explore

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,277 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Beach access
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Services
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • 24/7 Security
  • CCTV
  • Fire Facilities

Location Nearby;

  • La Mer Beach ( 05 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 10 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 15 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 20 mins )
  • Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )
  • The Walk JBR ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 45 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Waters near a yacht club, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments and townhouses with picturesque views.

The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' pool and a playground, a gym, a barbecue area.

Completion - September, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the promenade and the central park.

  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
  • Yacht club - 5 minutes
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project includes 4 skyscrapers towers with cafes, lounge areas, and apartments.

Residential complex with elite and spacious furnished apartments, in a prestigious area, close to the city's attractions.

Breathtaking views of several interesting sites: Persian Gulf, Dubai Canal, Safa Park, and Dubai Marina.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 9 minutes to Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa skyscraper
  • 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates
  • 9 minutes to the beach
  • 13 min to Dubai International Airport
  • 10 minutes to Dubai International School
  • 14 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 16 minutes to marina
  • 8 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center
  • 20 minutes to supermarket.
