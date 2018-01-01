Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 16,601,414
1 / 10
About the complex
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, the sea and the city.
The residence is the only Cavalli-branded tower in the world. Here You'll find an artificial beach and swimming pools, landscaped terraces, a bar and a wellness center, cafes and restaurants, a gym and tennis courts, a kids' playground.
Completion 4th quarter of 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious area on the western coast, near Downtown Dubai and shopping malls.
- Private beach - 850 meters
- Burj Khalifa - 18.7 km
- Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
- Business Bay - 20 minutes
- Dubai Airport - 40 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes