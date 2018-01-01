  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 16,601,414
Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, the sea and the city.

The residence is the only Cavalli-branded tower in the world. Here You'll find an artificial beach and swimming pools, landscaped terraces, a bar and a wellness center, cafes and restaurants, a gym and tennis courts, a kids' playground.

Completion 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area on the western coast, near Downtown Dubai and shopping malls.

  • Private beach - 850 meters
  • Burj Khalifa - 18.7 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Business Bay - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 40 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Cavalli Tower at 850 meters from the private beach, close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 16,601,414
