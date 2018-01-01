Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,513,417
1 / 16
About the complex
We offer spacious Venetian-style villas with a picturesque view of the lagoons.
The Italian-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course.
- International airport - 28 minutes
- Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes
- Autodrome - 12 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 31 km
- Sea - 23 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes