Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,513,417
About the complex

We offer spacious Venetian-style villas with a picturesque view of the lagoons.

The Italian-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course.

  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 31 km
  • Sea - 23 km
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,513,417
Developer: TRANIO

Victoria Community is a residential project located in a remote area of Dubailand, in Damac Hills 2.

The project consists of comfortable 3-4 bedroom villas and 1-6 bedroom townhouses. The exterior façade of the residences has a contemporary style, while the interiors are finished in warm pastel colours.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Residents of the complex are also provided with common area amenities: lakes and parks, volleyball and basketball courts, tennis courts, butterfly garden, community amphitheatre, cinemas, jogging and cycling paths, beach recreation area, petting farm, and security service.

Advantages

Damac Hills 2 is suitable for people who value the area's eco-friendlines, tranquillity and quick access to amenities.

With an average ROI of 5% on villas and townhouses in Damac Hills 2, buying a home in the Victoria community can be a good investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The area on which the complex is located is an area with artificial water bodies, park areas, sports fields and infrastructure facilities. The community centre is a 5-minute drive away with a Carrefour supermarket, Nay Oxygen Cafe & Restaurant, Dough Me Nation and Altoot Alabyad Truck Food.

Public transport in Damac Hills 2 is not yet developed, so residents are encouraged to use a private car or taxi service.

It will take about 30 minutes to get to the major shopping centres from Victoria Villas. Dubai Outlet Mall, Cityland Mall or LuLu Hypermarket can be reached within this time. Recreational facilities are also within a half hour drive of the community:

  • Trump International Golf Club;
  • Dubai Rugby Sevens Stadium;
  • Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club;
  • Global Village entertainment center;
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure indoor theme park.

Downtown Dubai and its major attractions can be reached in about 35 minutes by car from the community, the DXB and Al Maktoum airports are 40 minutes away and the nearest beaches are about 45 minutes away.
Apartment building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,485 Sqft
  • Linen room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Developer: TRANIO

We offer furnished apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a swimming pool with a kids' zone, a gym, steam rooms and a sauna, a children's playground, beautiful landscaped gardens, around-the-clock concierge service.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is in the center of Business Bay.

  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
  • Fountain Dubai - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 8 minutes
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 19 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 6 minutes
