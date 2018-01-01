  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Peninsula Four residential complex by Select Group, close to the water channel in the business district Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Peninsula Four residential complex by Select Group, close to the water channel in the business district Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 3,032,362
About the complex

Located on a peninsula in the prestigious Business Bay neighborhood, the project stands out for its abundance of green spaces, parks, jogging and walking paths and other amenities for living and recreation. One of the key features is a waterfront with restaurants, stores, gardens and parks.

The peninsula will have all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living. In walking distance of supermarkets, boutiques, salons, cafes and restaurants. Also on the island there will be a tennis court, squash court, basketball court and skate park.

Advantages

Select Group, the developer of the project, was founded in 2002 and is known for such projects as Studio One, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Marina Gate, etc. Select Group has received numerous awards, including the best developer of luxury and high-rise residential real estate.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located by the Dubai Canal, next to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd, within walking distance of Business Bay Metro Station, the project has convenient accessibility by private car, public or water transport. The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, Airport, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Distances:

  • 800 meters to Bay Avenue Mall
  • 850 meters to Sheikh Zayed Road
  • 1 km to Business Bay Metro Station
  • 1.9 km to Burj Khalifa
  • 2.2 km to Dubai Mall
  • 3.7 km to DIFC
  • 14.6 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
