Residential complex Apartments Jumeirah Business Living Bay by Select Group, with views of the skyscraper Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

The building, designed by architect Shaun Killa, who is also the architect of the Museum of the Future, is located on the peninsula in the heart of Dubai, close to the main business and tourist areas of the city.

It belongs to the major hotel brand, but this project is an exception - it does not have hotel rooms, but only residences.

Some apartments have a view of the Burj Khalifa.

Infrastructure of the residential complex:

total residences 82;

shops, restaurants, and cafes;

infinity pool on the podium floor;

several levels of outdoor terraces;

areas for outdoor sports;

lounge areas;

children's room;

rooms for work and study;

hairdressing and nail salon;

treatment room;

gym and wellness services;

cinema.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Close proximity to prestigious locations: