  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Ready for rent and residence visa apartments LIV Residence, close to the sea and the beach, with views of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Ready for rent and residence visa apartments LIV Residence, close to the sea and the beach, with views of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 734,123
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Ready for rent and residence visa apartments LIV Residence, close to the sea and the beach, with views of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
1 / 20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments are available for purchase. Some apartments have harbor views, and there are also apartments with views of JBR neighborhood and the street. All apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, premium European kitchens, and spacious private terraces. Most of the remaining apartments are currently for rent.

Amenities: infinity pool and terrace with view of Dubai Marina; stores and restaurant.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the lively and busiest areas of the city. It is a marina where the most luxurious ships are moored, and tall skyscrapers are located nearby.

It is a prestigious residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest neighborhoods in Dubai, and yet, it is the most populated and developed area. Jumeirah Beach Residence or JBR is the "heart" of the area. In JBR, there are 200 high-rise buildings, including 40 skyscrapers ranging in height from 250 to 516 m. The tallest of them is the Pentominium skyscraper with a height of 516 m.

The project is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, supermarket, bus stop and the harbor.

  • Dubai Marina Mall - 4 min by car
  • Marina Beach - 6 min
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 min
  • Mall Dubai - 18 min
  • Burj Khalifa Skyscraper - 20 min
  • Airport - 25 min
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 23 min
  • Creek Park - 22 min
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building Studio | Liva | Nshama
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Crest close to parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence LIV Marina with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Ready for rent and residence visa apartments LIV Residence, close to the sea and the beach, with views of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 734,123
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments with views of harbor and large park in Harbour Gate residential complex with swimming pools and gym, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project includes two towers of Harbour Gate residential complex with views of Dubai Creek harbor and a large green park, cafes, restaurants, and stores. The construction includes the latest technology and high quality materials.

The residential complex has apartments with elegant architecture and neutral color palette. Apartments with different layouts: living room, kitchen and dining of open plan, 1-3 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, hallway, laundry room, and dressing room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is a new district of Dubai, the main venue for the World Expo 2020.

The residential complex is located near the central square of the area, the park and the Creek marina.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are 10-15 minutes drive away.
Apartment building 1BR | Levanto | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

Payment Plan;

- Upon Booking - 20%

- Jan 2023 - Oct 2025 - 1% X 34 months

- Nov 2023 - 2% X 1 month

- Dec 2025 to July 2029 - 1% X 44 months 

 

Amenities & Facilities;

- 1 Bedroom

- 2 Bath

- Unfurnished 

- BUA; 665 Sqft 

- Powder room

- Store area 

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards 

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new studios and apartments with private swimming pools.

The residence is decorated with splendid cascading water features and has gyms, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a wellness center, swimming pools and a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a green area.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a shopping mall, an international school, a hotel.

  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 17 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
Realting.com
Go