Residential complex Hotel apartments in the SLS Dubai hotel by WOW developer, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

This is the first SLS brand hotel in the Middle East. One of the highest in the region (75 floors), the hotel opened in February 2021. The brand is managed by the international company Accor, which has a portfolio of more than 4,500 hotels worldwide. Hotel rating on Booking 8.5.

It offers luxurious rooms with a large kitchen, restaurants, cafes, a bar, a swimming pool, fitness and spa. A variety of breakfasts for every taste: continental, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menus, halal. Two pools with terraces are located on the rooftop of the building. The rooftop offers a 360-degree panorama of the whole Dubai.

  • Payments are made at the choice of the owner: once a year, once every six months, once a quarter or once a month.
  • The investor has the right to stay in the hotel 28 days a year in a room of the same category that he purchases.
  • Purchase from $ 205,000 allows you apply for a residence permit in Dubai for 3 or 5 years. Tranio will advise on payment, accompany the transaction and help to submit documents.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The hotel complex is located in the Business Bay area. Within 2 km from the hotel are the Dubai Fountains, the world's largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Dubai Canal with Marina is 1 km away. Dubai Airport is 10 km away.

Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Creek Waters | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,492 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fully gated community
  • Spacious cabanas
  • Multipurpse hall
  • Splash Pads

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Residential complex Paragon residential complex with swimming pools, cinema and fitness areas, with views of park and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is located close to the city centre and Dubai's main economic hubs and attractions.

The project is a 21-storey residential complex with apartments with spacious bright rooms and balconies that offer spectacular views of the surrounding cityscape, Dubai Canal or a large park.

The neutral colour palette has been used in the interior design giving elegance to the apartments. Various units are offered for sale: studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments.

The project will have parking spaces for each unit, in addition to visitors parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: poolside fresh bar, café with speciality coffee and snacks, co-working space with private business centre, multi-purpose hall for events and parties, cinema, high-tech golf simulator, amphitheatre-style squash court, pet care and grooming service, spacious sundeck terrace, outdoor yoga and meditation area, and outdoor lounge terrace.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A stone's throw away from Dubai's most popular attractions and major economic hubs. Nearby there are Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, Dubai Opera, world-famous restaurants The Maine Brasserie, Zuma, Armani Ristorante, Nusr-Et Steakhouse and Gaia, cafes, trendy bars, advanced fitness centres and luxurious spa centres.

There are metro stations, bus stops and public water transport close by.

Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes away.
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project includes villas with 3-5 bedrooms on the upper floors with swimming pools. Panoramic views of the city, Dubai Marina.

Residential complex is 2 towers with elegant interiors and furniture by Aston Martin, located in JLT.

The project also includes more than 40 amenities and infrastructure for a comfortable stay.

Convenient payment plan: 10% prepayment and 1-10% installment each month.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: rooftop terrace with seating areas, event and party room, library, business centre, doctor, childcare services, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, table tennis, and sports grounds, photo booth, rain shower, jacuzzi and aquatic gymnasium.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JLT is one of the most popular areas in Dubai. This quiet and tranquil neighbourhood has a variety of recreational areas: large green spaces with man-made lakes, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants.

  • 10 min walk to metro station
  • 20 minutes by car to Dubai Mall
  • 11 minutes by car to Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes by car to Al Maktoum International Airport
