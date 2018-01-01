  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 520,200
Residential complex New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
About the complex

The two elegant towers consist of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhouses. The first-class complex offers its residents: comfortable common areas, a children's swimming pool, a gym, wellness and international educational centers nearby, an extensive park around the residential complex, a golf club, a skate park, a dog park, basketball and volleyball courts, a jogging track.

Advantages

Payment plan:

  • Booking - 10% - June 2022
  • 1st instalment - 10% - August 2022
  • 2nd instalment - 10% - February 2023
  • 10% construction completion - 10% - July 2023
  • 30% construction completion - 10% - March 2024
  • 50% construction completion - 10% - August 2024
  • 70% construction completion - 10% - January 2025
  • 100% construction completion - 30% - December 2025
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al Khail Highway - 5 min.
  • Downtown Dubai - 12 min.
  • Dubai Marina - 15 min.
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 min.
  • Dubai Hills Park - 14 min.
  • Dubai Mall - 15 min.
  • Dubai Financial Center - 19 min.
  • Dubai Int' Airport - 23 min.
  • Al Maktoum Int’ Airport - 25 min.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 520,200
Realting.com
Go