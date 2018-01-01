Residential complex New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 520,200
1 / 8
About the complex
The two elegant towers consist of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhouses. The first-class complex offers its residents: comfortable common areas, a children's swimming pool, a gym, wellness and international educational centers nearby, an extensive park around the residential complex, a golf club, a skate park, a dog park, basketball and volleyball courts, a jogging track.Advantages
Payment plan:
- Booking - 10% - June 2022
- 1st instalment - 10% - August 2022
- 2nd instalment - 10% - February 2023
- 10% construction completion - 10% - July 2023
- 30% construction completion - 10% - March 2024
- 50% construction completion - 10% - August 2024
- 70% construction completion - 10% - January 2025
- 100% construction completion - 30% - December 2025
- Al Khail Highway - 5 min.
- Downtown Dubai - 12 min.
- Dubai Marina - 15 min.
- Burj Khalifa - 20 min.
- Dubai Hills Park - 14 min.
- Dubai Mall - 15 min.
- Dubai Financial Center - 19 min.
- Dubai Int' Airport - 23 min.
- Al Maktoum Int’ Airport - 25 min.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes