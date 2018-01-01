Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Optionally, the apartments can be delivered fully furnished. The flats will be popular among young professionals and businessmen due to affordable rental price and numerous social areas.

In the territory there is a swimming pool, a cinema, a games area, bowling, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness room, a yoga studio, a food court, a barbecue area, a sauna, a steam bath, a laundry, a supermarket. Separate areas for work and communication are made - lounge area, coworking space and library.

Apartments areas - from 25 to 72 m2

Completion - June, 2023.

Advantages

Installment plan is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Triangle is a new self-contained residential community with well-developed infrastructure. The area is dominated by low-rise apartment complexes, villas and townhouses, most of the facilities have been put into operation. The area has developed infrastructure: there are schools and kindergartens, a fountain and a landscaped pond, landscaped parks and gardens with walking and jogging paths, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, barbecue areas, shops and supermarkets. In the near future, Al Khail Avenue mega-mall with an area of ​​185,000 m² will be open in JVT. The area has direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing JVT with convenient transport accessibility.