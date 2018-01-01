  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 272,243
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Optionally, the apartments can be delivered fully furnished. The flats will be popular among young professionals and businessmen due to affordable rental price and numerous social areas.

In the territory there is a swimming pool, a cinema, a games area, bowling, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness room, a yoga studio, a food court, a barbecue area, a sauna, a steam bath, a laundry, a supermarket. Separate areas for work and communication are made - lounge area, coworking space and library.

Apartments areas - from 25 to 72 m2

Completion - June, 2023.

Advantages

Installment plan is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Triangle is a new self-contained residential community with well-developed infrastructure. The area is dominated by low-rise apartment complexes, villas and townhouses, most of the facilities have been put into operation. The area has developed infrastructure: there are schools and kindergartens, a fountain and a landscaped pond, landscaped parks and gardens with walking and jogging paths, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, barbecue areas, shops and supermarkets. In the near future, Al Khail Avenue mega-mall with an area of ​​185,000 m² will be open in JVT. The area has direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing JVT with convenient transport accessibility.

  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Sports City - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 12 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai World Trade Centre - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Golf Estate Clubhouse - 15 minutes
  • Arcadia schools - 5 minutes
  • JVT Community Park with tennis courts - 3 minutes
  • exit to the highway only 2 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | Orla | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | La Sirene | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Beachfront residence Mina in the sought-after area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Seagull Point | District One
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 272,243
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential complex with several buildings The Cove with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

This complex also includes recreational facilities: restaurants, cafes, a green central park of the area, a marina, a yacht club will be popular places for residents.

The Cove includes residential units with a variety of layouts: standard 1-3 bedroom apartments, 2-3 bedroom duplexes and 2-4 bedroom townhouses.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Dubai. Nearby there are schools, hotels, stores, restaurants, cafes, a marina, a central park and a promenade for walking.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are within 10-15 minutes drive away.
Apartment building 1BR-Verde-Sobha
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers. known as Verde by Sobha

Key Highlights;

  • Top notch amenities & exclusive services
  • Close to many potential landmarks & key hotspots
  • Easy & attractive payment plan options available
  • An electric neighbourhood with leisure & hospitality
  • Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road & Metro Stations

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 734 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Utility
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Beach access
  • Green surrounding
  • Gym
  • Supermarket & Shopping mall
  • Community Hall
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks
  • Sitting area
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Barbeque area
  • Meeting room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Viridis with water park, swimming pool, and sports fields, with the city views, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project has a water town with rides, a sports town, studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Payment plan:

  • 14% - at the time of booking
  • 7.5% - installment each month
Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a water park, open-air cinema, butterfly garden, zoo farm, picnic park, dance studio, yoga studio, tennis and paddle tennis courts, and sports fields.

Advantages

The property in this project can be purchased both for personal residence and for renting out with a good income.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has easy access to 4 highways, including Al Qudra Road. Travel time to main destinations:

  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Investment Park - 25 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes
  • Business Bay - 35 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina - 40 minutes
Realting.com
Go