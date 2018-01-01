  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 782,460
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer apartments with a picturesque view of the city.

The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a lounge area, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, a golf course.

  • Burj Khalifa - 27.3 km
  • International airport- 32 km
  • Sea - 17.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
Dubai, UAE
