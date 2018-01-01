Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with a golf course and green areas close to Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 289,182
About the complex
We offer luxury apartments with a picturesque view.
The residence is decorated with unique water features. Here you'll find two beautiful swimming pools, a golf course, walking and bike paths, tennis courts and sports grounds, a gym, landscaped green areas, a sauna and a steam bath, a barbecue area, stables, a pet farm and a dog park, a shopping mall.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.Payment
- Deposit - 15%
- 1st installment 5% - within 3 months from sale
- 2nd installment 5% - within 6 months from sale
- 3rd installment 5% - within 9 months from sale
- 4th installment 5% - within 12 months from sale
- 5th installment 5% - within 15 months from sale
- 6th installment 5% - within 18 months from sale
- 7th installment 5% - within 21 months from sale
- 8th installment 5% - within 24 months from sale
- 9th installment 5% - within 27 months from sale
- 10th installment 5% - within 30 months from sale
- 11th installment 5% - within 33 months from sale
- 12th Installment 30% - upon completion
- Dubai Marina - 17 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 29 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
