Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with a golf course and green areas close to Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

THE EXPRESSION OF INFINITUDE

The Sterling by OMNIYAT is a luxury residential development consisting of 2 stunning twin towers located in the heart of Dubai, nestled between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Water Canal.

With a facade featuring a matte silver finish, the Sterling’s platinum twin towers stand out as the gems of Dubai, mirroring the life of the city and glistening with its lights and stars in the darkness of night.

OWNERSHIP

Freehold

PROJECT FEATURES

• Twin towers called East House and West House

• 5 minutes walking distance from The Dubai Mall and 3 minutes from the Dubai Water Canal promenade

• 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport

• Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Emirates Road

• Grand arrival experience

• High quality finishes in common areas and the internal areas

• Stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai

• A community development with twin towers, loft units, and a limited collection of spacious garden units, a luxurious rarity in the Burj Khalifa District

• 3 passenger elevators and 1 service elevator per tower

• Dedicated amenities for each tower

UNIT FEATURES

• Elevators are located in the corner so privacy and serenity is maintained

• Spacious apartments

• High ceiling of 3m in the full apartment

• Marble flooring in the full apartment

• Feature marble walls in the kitchen and master bathroom

• Full height double glazing with German Wicona lift and slide façade system

• Large terraces with glass balustrades and direct access from living and bedrooms

• No columns or obstructive structures in the interiors

• Bespoke crafted and fitted wardrobes and walk-in closets with integrated lighting and full height mirrors

• High quality European appliances - Siemens gas cooktop, Siemens gas oven, SMEG integrated fridge / freezer, SMEG integrated dishwasher, SMEG integrated rangehood

• Contemporary Italian kitchen featuring Quartz benchtops with breakfast bar

• Bagno Design sanitaryware

• Vanity counter with double sinks

• Master bathroom equipped with rain shower and bath

• Home automation system enabled with lighting, air conditioning, curtains and AV

• Residences are fully pre-wired for high-speed internet and phone

AMENITIES PER TOWER

• 24-hour concierge, security, and valet services

• 30 metre outdoor swimming pool with wet deck lounge

• 2 beautifully landscaped gardens with seating and entertaining zones

• Multipurpose room opening onto the podium garden

• Full equipped gym & changing room

PARKING

• Studio - 1 parking space

•1 bedroom - 1 parking space

• 2 bedrooms - 1 parking space

• 3 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces*

• 4 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces*

• Penthouse - 4-6 parking spaces*

• Garden units - 1 parking spaces

• Lofts - 1 parking spaces

• Townhouses - 2-3 parking spaces*

* Subject to apartment size