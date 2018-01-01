  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with a golf course and green areas close to Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with a golf course and green areas close to Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 289,182
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with a golf course and green areas close to Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with a picturesque view.

The residence is decorated with unique water features. Here you'll find two beautiful swimming pools, a golf course, walking and bike paths, tennis courts and sports grounds, a gym, landscaped green areas, a sauna and a steam bath, a barbecue area, stables, a pet farm and a dog park, a shopping mall.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Payment
  • Deposit - 15%
  • 1st installment 5% - within 3 months from sale
  • 2nd installment 5% - within 6 months from sale
  • 3rd installment 5% - within 9 months from sale
  • 4th installment 5% - within 12 months from sale
  • 5th installment 5% - within 15 months from sale
  • 6th installment 5% - within 18 months from sale
  • 7th installment 5% - within 21 months from sale
  • 8th installment 5% - within 24 months from sale
  • 9th installment 5% - within 27 months from sale
  • 10th installment 5% - within 30 months from sale
  • 11th installment 5% - within 33 months from sale
  • 12th Installment 30% - upon completion
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Marina - 17 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 29 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | ORB Tower | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Al Barsha, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with a golf course and green areas close to Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 289,182
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Gated premium residence The Sanctuary in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer villas with gardens, parking spaces, swimming pools, terraces.

The residence features a lagoon, lounge areas, a landscaped garden and parks, a kids; playground, barbecue areas.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Elevator
  • "Smart home" system
  • Siemens kitchen appliances
  • Marble floor and staircase
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 30 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes
  • Golf club - 23 minutes
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with areas from 150 m2.

The residence features a lounge area, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a games room, a parking, restaurants, a roof-top terrace.

Price - from 795,000 USD (2,920,000 AED).

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • New Creek Marina - 500 m
  • Ras Al Khor Highway - 4 km
  • Business Bay - 14 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dumai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dxb Int' Airport - 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
Residential complex STERLING
Dubai, UAE
Developer: Address Property

THE EXPRESSION OF INFINITUDE

The Sterling by OMNIYAT is a luxury residential development consisting of 2 stunning twin towers located in the heart of Dubai, nestled between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Water Canal.

With a facade featuring a matte silver finish, the Sterling’s platinum twin towers stand out as the gems of Dubai, mirroring the life of the city and glistening with its lights and stars in the darkness of night.

OWNERSHIP

Freehold

PROJECT FEATURES

• Twin towers called East House and West House

• 5 minutes walking distance from The Dubai Mall and 3 minutes from the Dubai Water Canal promenade

• 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport

• Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Emirates Road

• Grand arrival experience

• High quality finishes in common areas and the internal areas

• Stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai

• A community development with twin towers, loft units, and a limited collection of spacious garden units, a luxurious rarity in the Burj Khalifa District

• 3 passenger elevators and 1 service elevator per tower

• Dedicated amenities for each tower

UNIT FEATURES

 • Elevators are located in the corner so privacy and serenity is maintained

• Spacious apartments

• High ceiling of 3m in the full apartment

• Marble flooring in the full apartment

• Feature marble walls in the kitchen and master bathroom

• Full height double glazing with German Wicona lift and slide façade system

• Large terraces with glass balustrades and direct access from living and bedrooms

• No columns or obstructive structures in the interiors

• Bespoke crafted and fitted wardrobes and walk-in closets with integrated lighting and full height mirrors

• High quality European appliances - Siemens gas cooktop, Siemens gas oven, SMEG integrated fridge / freezer, SMEG integrated dishwasher, SMEG integrated rangehood

• Contemporary Italian kitchen featuring Quartz benchtops with breakfast bar

• Bagno Design sanitaryware

• Vanity counter with double sinks

• Master bathroom equipped with rain shower and bath

• Home automation system enabled with lighting, air conditioning, curtains and AV

• Residences are fully pre-wired for high-speed internet and phone

AMENITIES PER TOWER

• 24-hour concierge, security, and valet services

• 30 metre outdoor swimming pool with wet deck lounge

• 2 beautifully landscaped gardens with seating and entertaining zones

• Multipurpose room opening onto the podium garden

• Full equipped gym & changing room

PARKING

• Studio - 1 parking space

•1 bedroom - 1 parking space

• 2 bedrooms - 1 parking space

• 3 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces*

• 4 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces*

• Penthouse - 4-6 parking spaces*

• Garden units - 1 parking spaces

• Lofts - 1 parking spaces

• Townhouses - 2-3 parking spaces*

 

* Subject to apartment size

Realting.com
Go