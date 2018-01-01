  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Spacious apartments in a modern Creek Vistas Grande residence with a pool by Sobha, Hartland, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 785,700
About the complex

Apartments in a new residential complex with panoramic views of Dubai.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • BBQ
  • children's play area

Payment plan:

  • 60% during construction
  • 40% 2 year post completion
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located 5 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and the shopping center, 20 minutes from the airport, marina, golf club and Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 785,700
Residential complex Apartments with views of harbor and large park in Harbour Gate residential complex with swimming pools and gym, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project includes two towers of Harbour Gate residential complex with views of Dubai Creek harbor and a large green park, cafes, restaurants, and stores. The construction includes the latest technology and high quality materials.

The residential complex has apartments with elegant architecture and neutral color palette. Apartments with different layouts: living room, kitchen and dining of open plan, 1-3 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, hallway, laundry room, and dressing room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is a new district of Dubai, the main venue for the World Expo 2020.

The residential complex is located near the central square of the area, the park and the Creek marina.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are 10-15 minutes drive away.

Realting.com
Go