  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Comfortable apartments in a new Crest Grande complex by Sobha, with a swimming pool and a gym, Hartland, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Comfortable apartments in a new Crest Grande complex by Sobha, with a swimming pool and a gym, Hartland, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 626,600
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Comfortable apartments in a new Crest Grande complex by Sobha, with a swimming pool and a gym, Hartland, Dubai, UAE
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments in a new residential complex near the water in one of the most prosperous areas of Dubai.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • barbecue
  • children's play area
  • sauna
  • retails
  • restaurants

Payment plan:

  • 60% during construction
  • 40% 2 year post completion
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located 5 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and the shopping center, 20 minutes from the airport, marina, golf club and Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments with views of harbor and large park in Harbour Gate residential complex with swimming pools and gym, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments Prime Views by Prescott with views of the swimming pool and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apart - hotel New Dubai Gate 1, LAKE ELUCIO
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Waves Opulence with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach, Sobha Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Comfortable apartments in a new Crest Grande complex by Sobha, with a swimming pool and a gym, Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 626,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 465,675
76–156 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Developer: realtortopdubai

Start of sales of luxury apartments Design Quarter in the most creative area of Dubai!

In the heart of Dubai Design District, the new flagship project from Meraas – Design Quarter at d3 is proudly rising.

Around – the headquarters of world famous fashion houses and startup offices. The most creative area where the largest events related to fashion, music, culture and art are held.

📍 Dubai Design District

Residents in the Design Quarter at d3 project will be the first in the world-famous design district of Dubai!

⁇ 安 Sales start on March 18th. You still have time to be the first to book the best option.

The most attractive prices in the area!
For purchase are available apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. 

Average prices:
💵 -average price for 1 bedroom apartment $ 510 000 ( ~ 38 418 000 ₽ )
💵 - average price for 2-bedroom apartments $ 788 000 ( ~ 59 360 000 ₽ )
💵 - average price for 3-bedroom apartments $ 1,161 million ( ~ 87 458 000 ₽ )
Area from 75m ²

Complex infrastructure:
• outdoor pool
• gym
• barbecue area
• gourmet restaurants
• parks and green gardens
• playgrounds
• tennis and basketball courts 

Project delivery – May 2027

Check details and leave your reservation request at the best price 📩
Apartment building 5BR | Melrose Estates | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you amazing 5 bedroom limited edition golf villas, located in Melrose Estates, Damac Hills, Dubai.

Melrose Estates by Damac Properties is designed to capture the essence of California style living. Surrounded by lush green open space and in proximity to an 18-hole championship golf course, the development ticks all the right boxes

Key Highlights;

  • Premium interiors with exceptional fit & finish
  • Homes offering great views of the surrounding areas
  • Attractive & flexible 2-year payment plan
  • Part of a vibrant & cosmopolitan community

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 10%
  • Post Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 6,112 Sqft
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Driver rom
  • Storage area
  • Stairs
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Garden & Lawn
  • Pantry
  • Games room
  • Roof
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • School Nursery & Institute

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
  • The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • Global Village – 15 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential quarter Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from € 125,093
39 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
Developer: PH Real Estate

We are glad to present a new project from one of Dubai's top developers!

br /

The British company Ellington is already building the 12th facility in the area.

br /

Here is a high profit from the areda ( 10-12% ) due to high demand and a successful location.

br /

The high level of quality of their buildings leaves no one indifferent!

br /

For more information, leave the application.

/ p

Realting.com
Go