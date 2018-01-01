  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Designer finished Safa One apartments with swimming pools, surrounded by tropical plants, Al Safa 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 726,000
About the complex

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Swiss jewellery brand which is responsible for the design of the premises. The design is based on a variety of emeralds and diamonds, as well as exotic flowers and plants.

The complex has elegant and spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments. Some apartments have private swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a clubhouse, cafés and restaurants. Two unique swimming pools are stylised as natural white sand beaches.

Also, the project includes a tropical island with birds - a one-of-a-kind rooftop ecosystem. Equipped with landscaped gardens and plants, cafés and restaurants. The state-of-the-art climate control system makes it possible to launch artificial tropical rain at certain times of the day and give visitors an experience unlike any other in the world.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Safa One complex is located in the city centre. The units offer views of Safa Park, the World Islands and Bulgari Island on one side, and the mesmerising beauty of the Burj el Arab Hotel, the Palm Islands and Atlantis Hotel on the other side.

Dubai, UAE
