Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

First-class apart-hotel right on the beach offers its guests restaurants, swimming pools, SPA, places for business meetings, banquets and parties. This place is famous for its 150-meter sandy beach and night club on the roof of the building.

The complex includes 470 luxurious rooms, which are furnished with exquisite furniture. The windows offer stunning views of the sea, harbor and city.

fitted kitchen

full-length windows

king-size beds

high-speed internet

finest marble

bathrooms all feature a separate bath and shower

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

40% of the income is distributed to the owners under the pool system.

The average yield for the last year was 7.5% net. In 2022, a yield of 9-10% is expected.

The owner has the right to stay in the room 14 days a year.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

The complex is located right at the "base" of the palm, next to Dubai Marina.

Dubai Internet City is only 5 km away.

The nearest golf course is 7 km away.

Hospital - 8.5 km away.

Dubai Hills Mall - 14 km away.

International airport - 40 km away.

Location and nearby infrastructure