  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 419,376
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
1 / 20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

First-class apart-hotel right on the beach offers its guests restaurants, swimming pools, SPA, places for business meetings, banquets and parties. This place is famous for its 150-meter sandy beach and night club on the roof of the building.

The complex includes 470 luxurious rooms, which are furnished with exquisite furniture. The windows offer stunning views of the sea, harbor and city.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • fitted kitchen
  • full-length windows
  • king-size beds
  • high-speed internet
  • finest marble
  • bathrooms all feature a separate bath and shower
Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

40% of the income is distributed to the owners under the pool system.

The average yield for the last year was 7.5% net. In 2022, a yield of 9-10% is expected.

The owner has the right to stay in the room 14 days a year.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • The complex is located right at the "base" of the palm, next to Dubai Marina.
  • Dubai Internet City is only 5 km away.
  • The nearest golf course is 7 km away.
  • Hospital - 8.5 km away.
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 14 km away.
  • International airport - 40 km away.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Erin | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Seascape | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Design Quarter | D3
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 419,376
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments with views of a large park in a complex Lime Gardens, close to the business and tourist areas in Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex near the large green park, a short drive from the city's attractions. The building has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplex townhouses with 1-2 bedrooms.

Amenities: fully equipped gym, adult and children's pools, wellness center, educational facilities, 2 first floor retail spaces, and landscaped outdoor recreation areas.

Advantages

The project includes: 1) large park with various areas: playgrounds, recreation areas, basketball, volleyball and skateboard courts, jogging tracks, outdoor gym, and dog park; 2) shopping center with 650+ stores and restaurants, a roller coaster ride, activities and entertainment for the whole family; 3) golf club in front of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, with learning opportunities.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 1st installment -10% of total price
  • 2nd installment -10%
  • 3rd installment -10%
  • 10% of construction -10%
  • 20% completion-10%
  • 40% completion -10%
  • 60% completion -10%
  • 80% completion - 10%
  • Completion - 20%
Location and nearby infrastructure

With easy access to Al Khail Road, the project is just a short drive from downtown Dubai and other business, shopping and tourist areas of the city. The proximity to the Etihad Rail subway line will provide quick and easy access to airports and other attractions.

  • 20 minutes from Dubai Airport
  • 15 minutes from Dubai Marina
  • 25 minutes from Al Maktoum Airport
  • 12 minutes to Dubai city center
Residential complex Peninsula Four residential complex by Select Group, close to the water channel in the business district Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Located on a peninsula in the prestigious Business Bay neighborhood, the project stands out for its abundance of green spaces, parks, jogging and walking paths and other amenities for living and recreation. One of the key features is a waterfront with restaurants, stores, gardens and parks.

The peninsula will have all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living. In walking distance of supermarkets, boutiques, salons, cafes and restaurants. Also on the island there will be a tennis court, squash court, basketball court and skate park.

Advantages

Select Group, the developer of the project, was founded in 2002 and is known for such projects as Studio One, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Marina Gate, etc. Select Group has received numerous awards, including the best developer of luxury and high-rise residential real estate.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located by the Dubai Canal, next to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd, within walking distance of Business Bay Metro Station, the project has convenient accessibility by private car, public or water transport. The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, Airport, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Distances:

  • 800 meters to Bay Avenue Mall
  • 850 meters to Sheikh Zayed Road
  • 1 km to Business Bay Metro Station
  • 1.9 km to Burj Khalifa
  • 2.2 km to Dubai Mall
  • 3.7 km to DIFC
  • 14.6 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The hotel and residential complex in the heart of the prestigious area in Dubai. It is a project of three towers with apartments and a fourth tower that houses the Paramount Hotels Resorts Hollywood-style hotel.

The multi-level area connecting the four 270-meter towers will offer a variety of amenities such as a sunbathing terrace, a number of restaurants, bars and lounges, a Dine-in Cinema, wellness centers and a children's studio club.

Each suite has a living room equipped with spacious work areas, lounge-style armchairs and high-end digital equipment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the bustling Burj area with attractions. Close to luxury shops, Dubai International Financial Center, educational institutions, medical facilities, museums, art galleries and Dubai International Airport.

Realting.com
Go