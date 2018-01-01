  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Rove City Walk residential complex by Emaar in the lively area, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Rove City Walk residential complex by Emaar in the lively area, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 226,900
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Rove City Walk residential complex by Emaar in the lively area, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Rove City Walk Hotel is managed by the modern operator Rove Hotels.

The hotel is located in the bustling Al Wasl area. There are several large shopping malls with Burberry and Dior boutiques, famous restaurants such as KISHMISH at One Third and The Square by Meraas. Next to the hotel is the Coca-Cola Arena, where the biggest and best shows, concerts and sporting events are held. And there is also The Green Planet complex, a four-story dome with a rainforest, exotic plants, birds and animals.

Equipment

Other hotel amenities include a co-working room, a restaurant, and on-site shopping stores.

Advantages
  • The hotel is rated 8.9 on Booking
  • The owner of the room can stay in the hotel for up to 2 weeks a year for free, and receives a 50% discount on accommodation and F&B in all Rove Hotels.
  • The developer of the project is Emaar Properties - one of the largest developers of UAE with worldwide reputation. The company successfully operates in more than 35 countries, but the main place of activity remains the Emirates. The most famous achievement of Emaar was the creation of Downtown Dubai, which includes the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountain. Emaar Properties has also been the developer of such neighborhoods as Dubai Marina, Opera District, Arabian Ranches, Emaar Beachfront and others.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Wasl and Downtown Dubai are separated only by Sheikh Zayed Rd, so you can get from the hotel to the most popular area of Dubai in a few minutes. Distances:

  • 500 meters to Sheikh Zayed Rd.
  • 500 meters to Coca-Cola Arena
  • 700 metres to City Walk Shopping Mall
  • 1 km to Burj Khalifa Metro Station
  • 1.6 km to Burj Khalifa
  • 1.6 km to Dubai Mall
  • 2.8 km to DIFC
  • 13.4 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Oxford Boulevard | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern oceanfront design apartments with balconies, terraces and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | La Voile | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Rove City Walk residential complex by Emaar in the lively area, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 226,900
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features parks and lawns, a swimming pool, a modern gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a large parking, kids' playgrounds, tennis courts, a school.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Satellite TV
  • Double glazing
  • Tile floor
  • Built-in kitchen and appliances (fridge, cooker, hood and washing

    machine with dryer)

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 19 km
  • Dubai Marina - 14 km
  • International airport - 18 km
  • Dubai Mall - 27 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
Residential complex W Residence
Dubai, UAE
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment
Area: Dubai Center
Additional location: W Residences
Bedrooms: 3 + maid room
 Bathrooms: 3 + guest toilet
View: full view of Burj Khalifa
 Parking: 2
Floor: On the top floor
 Furnished: Unfurnished
  Balcony: 3
 Availability: Out of Plan
 
Residential complex Residential complex Aura with spacious apartments, close to JAFZA economic zone and metro station, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Aura is one of the most convenient apartment complexes in the heart of the Jebel Ali district. There are 479 stylish unfurnished flats on 17 floors. There are 349 studio flats, 87 one-bedroom flats and 43 two-bedroom flats, which vary in size and layout.

The Aura complex is located in the heart of the JAFZA zone, close to the business and leisure areas.

Discount are possible: 8% on studios and 20% on other flats

Payment plan: 20/80 or all in one payment

  • 3% - reservation
  • 17% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 80% - within 30 days of booking.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some necessary and popular locations:

  • Jebel Ali Metro Station - 1 minute
  • Downtown Dubai / DUBAI MALL / DIFC - 20 minutes
  • IBN BATTUTA Mall - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Parks & Resorts - 14 minutes
  • Jumeirah Lake Towers - 12 minutes
  • Bluewaters - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina / Jumeirah Beach Residence - 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
Realting.com
Go