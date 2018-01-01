Residential complex Rove City Walk residential complex by Emaar in the lively area, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 226,900
1 / 4
About the complex
Rove City Walk Hotel is managed by the modern operator Rove Hotels.
The hotel is located in the bustling Al Wasl area. There are several large shopping malls with Burberry and Dior boutiques, famous restaurants such as KISHMISH at One Third and The Square by Meraas. Next to the hotel is the Coca-Cola Arena, where the biggest and best shows, concerts and sporting events are held. And there is also The Green Planet complex, a four-story dome with a rainforest, exotic plants, birds and animals.Equipment
Other hotel amenities include a co-working room, a restaurant, and on-site shopping stores.Advantages
- The hotel is rated 8.9 on Booking
- The owner of the room can stay in the hotel for up to 2 weeks a year for free, and receives a 50% discount on accommodation and F&B in all Rove Hotels.
- The developer of the project is Emaar Properties - one of the largest developers of UAE with worldwide reputation. The company successfully operates in more than 35 countries, but the main place of activity remains the Emirates. The most famous achievement of Emaar was the creation of Downtown Dubai, which includes the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountain. Emaar Properties has also been the developer of such neighborhoods as Dubai Marina, Opera District, Arabian Ranches, Emaar Beachfront and others.
Al Wasl and Downtown Dubai are separated only by Sheikh Zayed Rd, so you can get from the hotel to the most popular area of Dubai in a few minutes. Distances:
- 500 meters to Sheikh Zayed Rd.
- 500 meters to Coca-Cola Arena
- 700 metres to City Walk Shopping Mall
- 1 km to Burj Khalifa Metro Station
- 1.6 km to Burj Khalifa
- 1.6 km to Dubai Mall
- 2.8 km to DIFC
- 13.4 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes