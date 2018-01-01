Residential complex Elite residential complex Beach House with hotel services and a private beach on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Elite residential complex on the legendary Palm island. The project consists of two residential buildings, detached club house, landscaped area with swimming pools, private beach and areas for sports and recreation.

The residential complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and penthouses with 4 bedrooms. The four-bedroom apartments on the first floor have swimming pools.

The design is minimalist and it has a style of nature. Many living plants are included to design the rooms, terraces and the outdoor area.

Convenient payment schedule:

30% is down payment;

5% payment – 40% project completion;

5% payment – 50% completion;

5% payment – 60% completion;

5% payment – 70% completion;

50% payment – at project delivery.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Around the swimming pool: vitamin bar with refreshing drinks, relaxation area with comfortable sun loungers, and separate children's pool decorated as a tropical jungle.

Inside the residential complex: kid's club, cafeteria, conference room, library and co-working room.

The separate building includes club lounge area with bar, kitchen, meeting room with presentation display, dining room, wine fridge and outdoor terrace.

Advantages Location and cost of apartments

Unique opportunity to purchase property on Palm Jumeirah, as the island is almost completely built-up. The cost of apartments does not exceed the average on the island, and the level of service is comparable to the best hotels in Dubai.

Developed infrastructure

Despite the fact that the complex is small (only 123 apartments), the quality of its luxury hotel infrastructure exceeds even more populated complexes in the center of Dubai.

Swimming pool

This project surpasses all other hotels by offering a huge 400 m2 infinity pool with sea view.

Private beach

Thanks to the fact that the complex is located close to the strait connecting the island's pool with the open sea, the water here is not stagnant and it remains clean.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the eastern part of the island of Palma Jumeirah, next to the strait. It offers panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, the famous Burj Al Arab hotel, the "petals of palm" on the island, Atlantis and Atlantis Royal hotels.

It takes about 30 minutes by car to get to the center of Dubai. In addition, the island is connected to the mainland by a monorail that runs through the center of Palma.

There are several large supermarkets on the island. The British and American schools are located on the mainland near Palma, in the areas of Al Barsha and Al Sufouh in 20 minutes by car.