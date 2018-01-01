Residence Kvartira-studiya v populyarnom rayone Dubaya

  1. Realting.com
Kvartira-studiya v populyarnom rayone Dubaya

Dubai, UAE
from € 156,101

About the complex

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!


Elitz by Danube is located in a first-class area in the developed JVC community. The complex will become an architectural attraction in this area. Elitz is a twin tower with residential, commercial and commercial premises.

Jumeirah Village Circle is one of Dubai's most popular communities. JVC offers many housing options, competitive prices and vibrant life experiences. This family community provides residents with many benefits, including convenient location, access to various entertainment options and many sports facilities, as well as other amenities.

Infrastructure:

- kindergarten;
- cinema;
- mini club;
- recreation area;
- sauna;
- SPA center;
- a beauty salon;
- fitness room;
- barbecue area;
- playground and pool;
- pool;
- minigolf;
- tennis court;
- « smart home »;
- parking.

Location:

- Close to bus stops;
- Close to shopping centers;
- Close to school;
- Close to kindergarten;
- View of the city;
- View of the park / garden.

ECONOMIC ADVANCE:

- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- Safe deal.

WORK PLUSS WITH US:

- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!

Apartment building 1BR | Levanto | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

Payment Plan;

- Upon Booking - 20%

- Jan 2023 - Oct 2025 - 1% X 34 months

- Nov 2023 - 2% X 1 month

- Dec 2025 to July 2029 - 1% X 44 months 

 

Amenities & Facilities;

- 1 Bedroom

- 2 Bath

- Unfurnished 

- BUA; 665 Sqft 

- Powder room

- Store area 

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards 

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Samia with shops and leisure areas, with views the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Conveniently located in the prestigious Al Furjan district, Samia offers 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom flats and 23 two-bedroom flats. The flats have balconies, terraces and air-conditioning.

The complex has 24-hour security, recreational areas and shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential areas. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.

Distance to some popular places:

  • IBN BATTUTA Mall- 5 minutes
  • DUBAI EXPO 2020- 14 MIN
  • Jafza — 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah — 16 minutes
  • Festival City/ IKEA — 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport — 20 minutes
  • Madinat Jumeirah — 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina/ Jumeirah Beach Residence — 10 minutes
  • Al Furjan Metro Station — 1 minute
  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road — 2 minutes
Residential complex Scandinavian-style villas with private beach area, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project features 10 luxurious palaces with their own exclusive beaches and exotic lush gardens.

Features include Scandinavian architecture, saunas, floor-to-ceiling windows, views of the Dubai skyline, spacious balconies, private infinity pool, massage room, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi, party lounge, and a private boat as a gift to the buyer.

The owner can choose any marina in Dubai to sail to and from. Harbtoor harbor in Dubai marina has huge and free parking for cars.

Payment plan: 50% down payment / 50% upon project delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

