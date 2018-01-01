  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residence

Residence

Dubai, UAE
from € 303,167
Share using:
QR
The ad is hidden. It will become active after account verification
Residence
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!

Park Horizon – a new elite residential complex from the world-famous developer Emaar Properties, located in the popular mixed-built community Dubai Hills Estate. The project will consist of two towers, which will house 300 spacious residences: apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms with a total area of 61 square meters. m to 213 square meters. m, as well as an exclusive collection of two-story two-bedroom townhouses. All types of real estate include outdoor recreation areas: residents of the upper floors will be able to relax after a day's bustle on the balcony or terrace, and residents of residential units located at the podium level, will be able to spend time with family and friends or read a book in their own green garden.

Inside Park Horizon, all the necessary amenities for the comfort of residents of all ages are provided:

- pools for adults and children;
- multi-purpose room;
- children's room;
- a gym equipped with the most modern equipment;
- a podium with landscape design and outdoor recreation areas.

Park Horizon residents will have direct access to Dubai's – longest of the parks located within the community in Dubai within walking distance.

ECONOMIC ADVANCE:


- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- Safe deal.

WORK PLUSS WITH US:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!


 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential quarter MARINA GATE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Oxford Boulevard | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from € 303,167
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project features magnificent views of the Burj neighborhood, as well as palm trees, islands and the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. The residential complex includes ground-floor retail and a hotel, as well as many branded amenities for guests and residents.

A wide selection of luxury apartments: studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also features cafes, restaurants, bars, cinema, rooftop terrace, wellness center, meeting and event spaces.

Equipped for comfort and creativity, the rooms feature an impressive home theater systems and access to the Paramount Pictures movie database.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the lively Burj area, where there are many world-class boutiques, restaurants and entertainment venues. Dubai International Financial Center, educational institutions, medical institutions, museums, art galleries, two metro stations are also nearby. Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes drive away from the hotel.
Apartment building 4BR | Cavalli Couture | Dubai Water Canal
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom apartment, located in Cavalli Couture, Dubai Water Canal.

Key Highlights;

  • Brilliant locality connected with awesome places
  • Luxury design indoor podium lagoon & lazy river at service
  • Exclusive design limited edition residences with pool
  • Natural elements & design making amazing exteriors

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 5,300 Sqft
  • Store area
  • Laundry
  • Powder room
  • Lift
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Show Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach Access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Green surrounding
  • Sports court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Party Hall
  • Club House

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Onyx | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Onyx by Binghatti.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,550 Sqft
  • Private pool
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Locations Nearby;

  • Circle Mall – 05 mins
  • Dubai Butterfly Garden – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go