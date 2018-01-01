Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!



Park Horizon – a new elite residential complex from the world-famous developer Emaar Properties, located in the popular mixed-built community Dubai Hills Estate. The project will consist of two towers, which will house 300 spacious residences: apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms with a total area of 61 square meters. m to 213 square meters. m, as well as an exclusive collection of two-story two-bedroom townhouses. All types of real estate include outdoor recreation areas: residents of the upper floors will be able to relax after a day's bustle on the balcony or terrace, and residents of residential units located at the podium level, will be able to spend time with family and friends or read a book in their own green garden.



Inside Park Horizon, all the necessary amenities for the comfort of residents of all ages are provided:



- pools for adults and children;

- multi-purpose room;

- children's room;

- a gym equipped with the most modern equipment;

- a podium with landscape design and outdoor recreation areas.



Park Horizon residents will have direct access to Dubai's – longest of the parks located within the community in Dubai within walking distance.



ECONOMIC ADVANCE:



- Commission 0%;

- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;

- Return on investment from 7%;

- Interest-free installment plan;

- High demand of tenants;

- Only reliable developers;

- Safe deal.



WORK PLUSS WITH US:

- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.

- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.

- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.

- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.

- We work without a commission.



Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!






