  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residence Kvartira s vygodnym mestopolozheniem

Residence Kvartira s vygodnym mestopolozheniem

Dubai, UAE
from € 173,020
Share using:
QR
The ad is hidden. It will become active after account verification
Residence Kvartira s vygodnym mestopolozheniem
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!

Seslia Tower – a new project from the developer Tiger Group, located in the JVT area. The 36-story tower, rapidly towering above the surroundings, is a residential complex equipped to the highest standards.
The residential complex presents the most popular types of real estate, including studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The project has impressive architectural solutions: facade glazing in combination with protruding balcony lines emphasizes a dynamic and modern design.


Feel a completely new lifestyle with a set of exclusive amenities for residents:

- 4-story indoor parking;
- own gym with premium equipment;
- steam bath and sauna;
- pool;
- sports grounds;
- playgrounds;
- premises for events and conferences;
- treadmills;
- children's pool;
- barbecue area;
- security and video surveillance.

Location:

An important feature of the Seslia Tower residential complex – unique location. Developed infrastructure allows you to use all the necessary facilities, which are located in minutes from the place of residence.
In the immediate vicinity of the tower are located in close proximity to the main road networks and metro stations, which significantly expands transport opportunities for residents and allows you to quickly reach key areas and attractions of Dubai.

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!

We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.
Plus investment:
- Return on investment from 6%.
- A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew.
- Interest-free installment plan.
- Commission 0%.
- High demand of tenants.

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate.

Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stylish high-rise residence Canal Heights in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Guarded residence Golf Grand with a swimming pool near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Erin | City Walk
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residence Kvartira s vygodnym mestopolozheniem
Dubai, UAE
from € 173,020
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group.

Key Highlights;

  • Prime waterfront location at Business Bay
  • 180* of unobstructed water views
  • Premium lifestyle facilities & amenities
  • Attractive & feasible payment plan options

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 517 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New residence LIV Marina with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new apartments for resident visa and rental income. There is also a furnished penthouse. Some flats offer a view of the marina, and some - a sea view. All apartments have balconies.

The residence features around-the-clock security, concierge, a lounge area, swimming pools for children and adults, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a yoga studio, a sauna, a games room, a music hall, a kids' play room, a barbecue area, a garden.

Completion - 2 quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Ceiling height - 3 meters
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • European kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the most vibrant and prestigious areas of the city. This is a luxury residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest areas in Dubai, but at the same time the most populated and developed.

The property is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, a bus stop, and the marina.

  • Dubai Marina Mall - 4 minutes drive
  • Marina Beach - 6 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 18 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
  • Airport — 22 minutes
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a picturesque view of the city.

The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a lounge area, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, a golf course.

  • Burj Khalifa - 27.3 km
  • International airport- 32 km
  • Sea - 17.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
Realting.com
Go