Residence Kvartira-studiya s vidom na Burj Khalifa

Binghatti Canal — is a new residential complex from Binghatti Developers in Business Bay, offering a wide selection of apartments. This high-rise design with a characteristic design is made in the branded color of the developer, and the facade architecture has a symbolic design hint with breathtaking views of the channel. With the perfect location of the building in Business Bay, residents can enjoy many attractions right outside the door. Meanwhile, the proximity of the complex to the main highways will allow you to quickly get to the rest of the city. Residences with carefully selected interiors and luxurious amenities are certainly among the most anticipated in Business Bay.



INFRASTRUCTURE:



- communal pool;

- a jacuzzi;

- club;

- kids club;

- public park;

- general gym;

- walking / treadmill;

- a restaurant on the territory;

- shops;

- security;

- video surveillance.





LOCATION:



5 minutes - Dubai Mall.

17 minutes - Dubai Marina.

25 minutes - international airport.



