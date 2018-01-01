  1. Realting.com
Residence Kvartira-studiya s vidom na Burj Khalifa

Dubai, UAE
from € 183,470
Residence Kvartira-studiya s vidom na Burj Khalifa
About the complex

HELP TO GO TO JELIET IN DUBAE!FULL EARLY OF MADE!!!

Binghatti Canal — is a new residential complex from Binghatti Developers in Business Bay, offering a wide selection of apartments. This high-rise design with a characteristic design is made in the branded color of the developer, and the facade architecture has a symbolic design hint with breathtaking views of the channel. With the perfect location of the building in Business Bay, residents can enjoy many attractions right outside the door. Meanwhile, the proximity of the complex to the main highways will allow you to quickly get to the rest of the city. Residences with carefully selected interiors and luxurious amenities are certainly among the most anticipated in Business Bay.


INFRASTRUCTURE:

- communal pool;
- a jacuzzi;
- club;
- kids club;
- public park;
- general gym;
- walking / treadmill;
- a restaurant on the territory;
- shops;
- security;
- video surveillance.


LOCATION:


5 minutes - Dubai Mall.
17 minutes - Dubai Marina.
25 minutes - international airport.

WHY YOU CAN WORK WITH US:


- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
 

Dubai, UAE
