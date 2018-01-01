Residence Kvartira s vidom na prestizhnyy golf-klub
About the complex
INVESTMENTLY ADVISED APARTMENTS WITH HIGH RENTABEL!!!
Golf Heights – 43-story premium building overlooking the prestigious Emirates Golf Club, which is being built by one of Dubai's most popular developers, – Emaar Properties.
COMPLEX FEATURES:
- family and children's pools;
- a shady garden with sun loungers and places for barbecue;
- gym and open fitness area;
- children's playground;
- event lawn / yoga space;
- recreation area;
- multi-purpose room;
- garden lawn.
LOCATION:
Golf Heights for maximum homeowner comfort is surrounded by many social amenities located a 20-minute walk:
- Shopping center aswaaq Mart – The Greens;
- BinSina Pharmacy Panorama Greens;
- Jumeirah International Nursery;
- Regent International School;
- Dubai Islamic Bank;
- Prime Medical Center, Barsha Heights;
- Vegan cafe Planet Terra.
In the immediate vicinity is one of the best hippodromes of Dubai – Jebel Ali Racecourse.
ECONOMIC ADVANCE:
- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- Safe deal.
Plus working with us:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.
We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support.