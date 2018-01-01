Residence Kvartira s vidom na prestizhnyy golf-klub

INVESTMENTLY ADVISED APARTMENTS WITH HIGH RENTABEL!!!



Golf Heights – 43-story premium building overlooking the prestigious Emirates Golf Club, which is being built by one of Dubai's most popular developers, – Emaar Properties.



COMPLEX FEATURES:



- family and children's pools;

- a shady garden with sun loungers and places for barbecue;

- gym and open fitness area;

- children's playground;

- event lawn / yoga space;

- recreation area;

- multi-purpose room;

- garden lawn.



LOCATION:



Golf Heights for maximum homeowner comfort is surrounded by many social amenities located a 20-minute walk:

- Shopping center aswaaq Mart – The Greens;

- BinSina Pharmacy Panorama Greens;

- Jumeirah International Nursery;

- Regent International School;

- Dubai Islamic Bank;

- Prime Medical Center, Barsha Heights;

- Vegan cafe Planet Terra.

In the immediate vicinity is one of the best hippodromes of Dubai – Jebel Ali Racecourse.



ECONOMIC ADVANCE:



- Commission 0%;

- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;

- Return on investment from 7%;

- Interest-free installment plan;

- High demand of tenants;

- Only reliable developers;

- Safe deal.



Plus working with us:



- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.

- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.

- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.

- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.

- We work without a commission.



We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support.