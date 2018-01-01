  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 81,690
About the complex

Viridis – a new premium housing complex in the DAMAC Hills 2 community .Regardless of the purpose for which you are looking for real estate: for living with your family or for investment, apartments in Viridis will be a great option for investment thanks to the green environment, luxurious amenities and a prestigious location.

FEED:

- pool;
- gym;
- spa area;
- water park;
- field for playing cricket;
- tennis, volleyball and basketball courts;
- a zone for yoga;
- landscaped garden;
- barbecue area;
- cinema in the open air;
- butterfly garden;
- many picnic parks;
-dance studio.

LOCATION:
Apartments are just a short drive from the city center.
The nearest Mall of The Emirates and Dubai Outlet Mall are a 30-minute drive away. A new area of the international exhibition EXPO-2020 is located 20 minutes from the complex.
WHY IS AN EXTRAPECT WORK WITH US?
- 6 years of experience as a realtor,
- more than 10 years of experience in the legal field;
- safe legal support for the transaction;
- all about the most profitable and comfortable projects of Dubai, honestly about the cons and pros, about the doubtfulness of the object;
- saving your time;
- there is no additional commission;
- We will tell everything about life in Dubai.

CALL, WRITE! WE WILL GO FOR YOU APARTMENT / QUARTER IN THE FUCKING WITH THE TAKE OF ALL YOUR HELP!

 

