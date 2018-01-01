Residence Sovremennaya kvartira v kultovom rayone

HELP TO GO TO JELIET IN DUBAE! FULL EARLY OF MADE!!!



Marina Residences - the complex is located in AL Hamra Village, where you can find everything for a comfortable life, your own beach, many pools, playgrounds, sports halls, five star hotels and shopping center Al Hamra Mall. The building is located near Yacht club, Sailling club, and there is also direct access to the beach.

ADVANTAGES:

- pool;

- golf course;

- playground;

- medical facilities;

- restaurants / cafes;

- own beach;

- parking for yachts;

- supermarket;

- school;

- kindergarten.



ECONOMIC ADVANCE:



- Commission 0%;

- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;

- Return on investment;

- Interest-free installment plan;

- High demand of tenants;

- Only reliable developers;

- Safe deal.



WHY YOU CAN WORK WITH US:



- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.

- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.

- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.

- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.

- We work without a commission.



Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!

