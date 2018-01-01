  1. Realting.com
  Residence Sovremennaya kvartira v kultovom rayone



Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from € 185,416

About the complex

HELP TO GO TO JELIET IN DUBAE! FULL EARLY OF MADE!!!

Marina Residences - the complex is located in AL Hamra Village, where you can find everything for a comfortable life, your own beach, many pools, playgrounds, sports halls, five star hotels and shopping center Al Hamra Mall. The building is located near Yacht club, Sailling club, and there is also direct access to the beach.
ADVANTAGES:
- pool;
- golf course;
- playground;
- medical facilities;
- restaurants / cafes;
- own beach;
- parking for yachts;
- supermarket;
- school;
- kindergarten.

ECONOMIC ADVANCE:


- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- Safe deal.

WHY YOU CAN WORK WITH US:


- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
 

New building location
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE


from € 185,416
Residential complex Peninsula Four residential complex by Select Group, close to the water channel in the business district Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Located on a peninsula in the prestigious Business Bay neighborhood, the project stands out for its abundance of green spaces, parks, jogging and walking paths and other amenities for living and recreation. One of the key features is a waterfront with restaurants, stores, gardens and parks.

The peninsula will have all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living. In walking distance of supermarkets, boutiques, salons, cafes and restaurants. Also on the island there will be a tennis court, squash court, basketball court and skate park.

Advantages

Select Group, the developer of the project, was founded in 2002 and is known for such projects as Studio One, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Marina Gate, etc. Select Group has received numerous awards, including the best developer of luxury and high-rise residential real estate.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located by the Dubai Canal, next to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd, within walking distance of Business Bay Metro Station, the project has convenient accessibility by private car, public or water transport. The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, Airport, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Distances:

  • 800 meters to Bay Avenue Mall
  • 850 meters to Sheikh Zayed Road
  • 1 km to Business Bay Metro Station
  • 1.9 km to Burj Khalifa
  • 2.2 km to Dubai Mall
  • 3.7 km to DIFC
  • 14.6 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
Residential complex Hotel apartments in the SLS Dubai hotel by WOW developer, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

This is the first SLS brand hotel in the Middle East. One of the highest in the region (75 floors), the hotel opened in February 2021. The brand is managed by the international company Accor, which has a portfolio of more than 4,500 hotels worldwide. Hotel rating on Booking 8.5.

It offers luxurious rooms with a large kitchen, restaurants, cafes, a bar, a swimming pool, fitness and spa. A variety of breakfasts for every taste: continental, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menus, halal. Two pools with terraces are located on the rooftop of the building. The rooftop offers a 360-degree panorama of the whole Dubai.

Advantages
  • Payments are made at the choice of the owner: once a year, once every six months, once a quarter or once a month.
  • The investor has the right to stay in the hotel 28 days a year in a room of the same category that he purchases.
  • Purchase from $ 205,000 allows you apply for a residence permit in Dubai for 3 or 5 years. Tranio will advise on payment, accompany the transaction and help to submit documents.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The hotel complex is located in the Business Bay area. Within 2 km from the hotel are the Dubai Fountains, the world's largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Dubai Canal with Marina is 1 km away. Dubai Airport is 10 km away.
Residential complex High-rise residence Cloud Tower with swimming pools and sports grounds in the city center, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer furnished apartments with balconies and picturesque views of the city.

The residence features basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a gym, a barbecue area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • JBR - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
