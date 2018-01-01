  1. Realting.com
Residence

Dubai, UAE
from € 324,932
Residence
About the complex

Premium apartment near Dubai Bay!

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support for the transaction. O Ten Apartments by Aqua Properties — is a ten-story residential project located in Dubai Healthcare City ( DHCC ). These luxurious houses are located in a closed complex, which ensures the safety and security of its inhabitants. The complex is investment attractive.

Premium apartments have two floors of underground parking for visitors and several retail space on the ground floor. O Ten offers many amenities you will surely enjoy, including a landscape pool with wooden deck relaxation areas, intersecting paths among landscaped waterfalls and an advanced gym with interesting views.

All apartments are fully furnished. Spacious balconies provide an additional opportunity to enjoy a magnificent view. The kitchens are functionally and conveniently furnished, with maximum use of storage space. Wooden floors are in harmony with wooden cabinets. Having built-in technology makes cooking a pleasure.

LOCATION:


The community is strategically located on Oud Metha Road and is surrounded by your needs, such as pharmacies, public stores and food and beverage stores. Dubai Creek Park is also just a short walk from DHCC, where you can spend your free time with family and friends. Near O Ten Apartments there are also several shopping centers, including The Wa Mall and Deira City Center.

The complex is located in an exclusive location near the Dubai Gulf, there are many parks and entertainment venues nearby. The city center is at hand, and thanks to the proximity of the main roads and good transport interchange, quick access to various parts of the city is possible. This area will appeal to both lovers of an active lifestyle and those who like to stay at home.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!

Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Lamtara | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Lamtara, Madinat Jumeirah Living, Dubai.

Lamtara by Dubai Holding offers amazing units built with tranquil spacious & tastefully appointed building with its contemporary designed lobby lounges

Amenities & facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,352 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Dressing / Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green Surrounding
  • Gym
  • Health Care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Beach Access
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Al Arab – 05 mins
  • Dubai Media City – 05 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 05 mins
  • Dubai Internet City – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 30 mins
  • The Dubai Mall – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,485 Sqft
  • Linen room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Residential complex New residence Marina with swimming pools, a beach and restaurants, close to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view.

The residence features a beach, a shopping mall, restaurants and cafes, lounge areas, swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna and a yoga area, a promenade, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, a kids' playground, a club, concierge service.

Completion - December, 2026.

Особенности квартир
  • Tile floors
  • Carpeting
  • Wooden doors
  • Marble countertops
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Sound system
  • "Smart home" system
  • Miele kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 8 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 33 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 35 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 17 minutes
  • JBR Beach - 5 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
