Residence Kvartira na yuge Dubaya s krasivym vidom

Tenora – 10-story residential complex in the Dubai South area. Dubai South – is an area formerly known as Dubai World Central district. Al-Maktum International Airport is located here, and the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition is also held. The community has supermarkets, shops and cafes, hospitals and public transport stops. Real estate in this area is attractive for investment.



The apartments include: a fully equipped kitchen, washing machine, dryer, oven, refrigerator and microwave. A spacious balcony allows tenants to enjoy stunning views.



Amenities in the project include: a temperature-controlled pool, a well-equipped gym, a steam bath and a sauna, as well as a children's playground. The building also has a multifunctional event room and landscaped gardens. In addition, residents can use high-speed elevators, spacious parking and 24-hour security.



