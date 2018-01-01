  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residence Kvartira na yuge Dubaya s krasivym vidom

Residence Kvartira na yuge Dubaya s krasivym vidom

Dubai, UAE
from € 168,359
Share using:
QR
The ad is hidden. It will become active after account verification
Residence Kvartira na yuge Dubaya s krasivym vidom
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartment in southern Dubai with beautiful views of the landscaped gardens.

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

Tenora – 10-story residential complex in the Dubai South area. Dubai South – is an area formerly known as Dubai World Central district. Al-Maktum International Airport is located here, and the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition is also held. The community has supermarkets, shops and cafes, hospitals and public transport stops. Real estate in this area is attractive for investment.

The apartments include: a fully equipped kitchen, washing machine, dryer, oven, refrigerator and microwave. A spacious balcony allows tenants to enjoy stunning views.

UNIQUE:


Amenities in the project include: a temperature-controlled pool, a well-equipped gym, a steam bath and a sauna, as well as a children's playground. The building also has a multifunctional event room and landscaped gardens. In addition, residents can use high-speed elevators, spacious parking and 24-hour security.

On the territory of the complex there are landscaped gardens and spacious parking. Residents can use high-speed elevators. On the ground floor there are several shops, as well as catering facilities.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Mangrove Residences with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Liva | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Peninsula Five | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residence Kvartira na yuge Dubaya s krasivym vidom
Dubai, UAE
from € 168,359
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the new Neva Residences with a swimming pool and a parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • JBR - 17 minutes
Residential complex New luxury residence Orla with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a kids' playground, an infinity pool, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, a parking, a private beach.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment, 20 - 30 minutes drive from Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport.
Apartment building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,400 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fully gated community
  • Spacious cabanas
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Splash Pads

Location Nearby;

  • Creek Marina – 05 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go